Survey finds more than 40% of Americans misled others about having COVID-19 and use of precautions

Four of 10 Americans surveyed report that they were often less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or didn't comply with many of the disease's preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study led in part by University of Utah Health scientists. The most common reasons were wanting to feel normal and exercise personal freedom.
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma

Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
Ask the Pediatrician: Why should children get the flu vaccine?

Q: Is the flu vaccine really necessary for healthy kids?. A: Flu—short for influenza—is an illness caused by a respiratory virus. The flu can spread rapidly through communities, as the virus is passed from person to person. When someone with the flu coughs or sneezes, the influenza virus...
Inflammatory bowel disease tied to more gum disease

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a significantly higher frequency of periodontitis than healthy controls, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of Periodontology. Giacomo Baima, D.D.S., from University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues assessed the prevalence and risk indicators of periodontitis in patients...
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival

Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
Identifying the underlying causes of ovarian cancer

Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. "Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
Are smartwatch health apps to detect atrial fibrillation smart enough?

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short battery life and lack of immediate feedback. Can new smartphone tools that can record an electrocardiogram (ECG) strip and make an automated diagnosis overcome these limitations and facilitate timely diagnosis?
AI equal to humans in text-message mental health trial

UW Medicine researchers have found that algorithms are as good as trained human evaluators at identifying red-flag language in text messages from people with serious mental illness. This opens a promising area of study that could help with psychiatry training and scarcity of care. The findings were published in late...
Small-molecule drug reverses neural effects of concussion

A small molecule called ISRIB that was identified at UC San Francisco can reverse the neuronal and cognitive effects of concussion in mice weeks after an injury occurred, new research has found. ISRIB blocks the integrated stress response (ISR), a quality control process for protein production that can become destructive...
COVID-19 vaccine may be lifesaving for pregnant woman and their unborn children

Stillbirth is a recognized complication of COVID-19 in pregnant women caused by harmful changes to the placenta induced by the virus. Termed SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, it can render the placenta incapable of providing oxygen to the fetus, leading to stillbirth and neonatal death. Researchers now suggest that pregnant women who get the COVID-19 vaccine may be protected from SARS-CoV-2 placentitis and stillbirth. In a new article published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, researchers conclude that the vaccine not only protects pregnant women but may also be lifesaving for their unborn children.
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
Clearing up questions on whether tofu is healthy

It seemed like such a simple, honest food when it caught your eye in the grocery store. But later, after you checked it out online, you began to worry that a long-term relationship might get complicated. It's true that health experts' passion for tofu can be seen as a bit...
No preferential nod for Omicron COVID jabs: WHO experts

There is not yet enough evidence to recommend Omicron-specific COVID-19 jabs over the original versions, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Tuesday. Four variant-containing mRNA vaccines which include Omicron subvariants BA.1 or BA.4/5 in combination with the ancestral virus have been authorised for use as booster doses. The vaccines...
Alzheimer's drug trial shows 'evidence of sustained improvement'

Almost four decades ago the University of Aberdeen's Chair in Mental Health (Clinical), Professor Claude Wischik, made a breakthrough in discovering that the neurofibrillary "tangles" associated with Alzheimer's disease were made of a tau protein. He has dedicated his research since to developing treatments to target and "dissolve" these tangles,...
