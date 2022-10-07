Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Survey finds more than 40% of Americans misled others about having COVID-19 and use of precautions
Four of 10 Americans surveyed report that they were often less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or didn't comply with many of the disease's preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study led in part by University of Utah Health scientists. The most common reasons were wanting to feel normal and exercise personal freedom.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
MedicalXpress
Ask the Pediatrician: Why should children get the flu vaccine?
Q: Is the flu vaccine really necessary for healthy kids?. A: Flu—short for influenza—is an illness caused by a respiratory virus. The flu can spread rapidly through communities, as the virus is passed from person to person. When someone with the flu coughs or sneezes, the influenza virus...
MedicalXpress
Older class of type 2 diabetes drugs, glitazones, linked to 22% reduction in dementia risk
Use of an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs for short, is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, reveals a long term study published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. These drugs may effectively...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Inflammatory bowel disease tied to more gum disease
Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a significantly higher frequency of periodontitis than healthy controls, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of Periodontology. Giacomo Baima, D.D.S., from University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues assessed the prevalence and risk indicators of periodontitis in patients...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
MedicalXpress
Identifying the underlying causes of ovarian cancer
Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. "Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Are smartwatch health apps to detect atrial fibrillation smart enough?
Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short battery life and lack of immediate feedback. Can new smartphone tools that can record an electrocardiogram (ECG) strip and make an automated diagnosis overcome these limitations and facilitate timely diagnosis?
MedicalXpress
AI equal to humans in text-message mental health trial
UW Medicine researchers have found that algorithms are as good as trained human evaluators at identifying red-flag language in text messages from people with serious mental illness. This opens a promising area of study that could help with psychiatry training and scarcity of care. The findings were published in late...
MedicalXpress
Small-molecule drug reverses neural effects of concussion
A small molecule called ISRIB that was identified at UC San Francisco can reverse the neuronal and cognitive effects of concussion in mice weeks after an injury occurred, new research has found. ISRIB blocks the integrated stress response (ISR), a quality control process for protein production that can become destructive...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine may be lifesaving for pregnant woman and their unborn children
Stillbirth is a recognized complication of COVID-19 in pregnant women caused by harmful changes to the placenta induced by the virus. Termed SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, it can render the placenta incapable of providing oxygen to the fetus, leading to stillbirth and neonatal death. Researchers now suggest that pregnant women who get the COVID-19 vaccine may be protected from SARS-CoV-2 placentitis and stillbirth. In a new article published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, researchers conclude that the vaccine not only protects pregnant women but may also be lifesaving for their unborn children.
MedicalXpress
Scientists are one step closer to stopping drug-resistant tumors from growing
Scientists have solved a long-standing mystery surrounding a cancer-promoting protein and how it causes tumor growth. The findings are an important step in the quest to make cancer drugs more effective since aggressive tumors often become adept at resisting drugs and other therapeutic agents. The recent discovery by a team...
MedicalXpress
US Preventive Services Task Force recommends depression, anxiety screening for teens
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years and for anxiety in children aged 8 to 18 years. These recommendations form the basis of two final recommendation statements published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Clearing up questions on whether tofu is healthy
It seemed like such a simple, honest food when it caught your eye in the grocery store. But later, after you checked it out online, you began to worry that a long-term relationship might get complicated. It's true that health experts' passion for tofu can be seen as a bit...
MedicalXpress
No preferential nod for Omicron COVID jabs: WHO experts
There is not yet enough evidence to recommend Omicron-specific COVID-19 jabs over the original versions, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Tuesday. Four variant-containing mRNA vaccines which include Omicron subvariants BA.1 or BA.4/5 in combination with the ancestral virus have been authorised for use as booster doses. The vaccines...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's drug trial shows 'evidence of sustained improvement'
Almost four decades ago the University of Aberdeen's Chair in Mental Health (Clinical), Professor Claude Wischik, made a breakthrough in discovering that the neurofibrillary "tangles" associated with Alzheimer's disease were made of a tau protein. He has dedicated his research since to developing treatments to target and "dissolve" these tangles,...
MedicalXpress
Extreme heat exposure increases emergency room visits related to kidney disease
Researchers have linked meteorological history in New York State with data from over 1.1 million emergency room visits during 2005-2013 and found higher emergency room visits for kidney related problems such as acute kidney injury, kidney stones, and urinary tract infections during days with extreme heat exposure. Given the increasing...
MedicalXpress
Powerful enzyme that tamps down inflammation holds promise for protecting the eyes in diabetes, premature birth
An enzyme under study to treat certain cancers is also showing promise in reducing the significant vision damage that can result from diabetes and premature birth, scientists report. Inflammation is considered a hallmark of cancer. It's pervasive as well in both of these potentially blinding eye conditions, in which inadequate...
Comments / 0