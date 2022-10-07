Starling Marte, Francisco Alvarez make Mets’ wild card roster

The Mets kick off their postseason Friday night — and Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez will be along for the wild-card ride.

The injured outfield and rookie slugger are on the 26-man roster for the opening round against the Padres, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed on Friday.

Marte, working his way back from a fractured right middle finger, participated in baseball activities on Thursday. He hasn’t played in a month, though the Mets seem to believe he can contribute against the Padres.

Starling Marte has not played since Sept. 6 due to a broken finger. Michelle Farsi / New York Post

“He can grip things,” GM Billy Eppler said Thursday . “We’re still waiting and see how he comes along.”

Alvarez, 20, showed plenty of power in the Mets minor league system this season, and hit his first MLB homer on Tuesday. He seems to have passed his late-season audition, despite some struggles.

With Marte, Alvarez and Darrin Ruf on the wild-card round roster, the Mets did not include Mark Vientos or Tyler Naquin. The team also left off Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker and Trevor Williams, placing an emphasis on relievers over hurlers with recently starts.

In all, the Mets will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the wild card round.

Game 1 slated for 8 p.m. on Friday with Max Scherzer taking the mound against San Diego’s Yu Darvish.

40 Bassitt, Chris

48 deGrom, Jacob

39 Díaz, Edwin

60 Givens, Mychal

67 Lugo, Seth

65 May, Trevor

38 Megill, Tylor

0 Ottavino, Adam

23 Peterson, David

30 Rodríguez, Joely

21 Scherzer, Max

62 Smith, Drew

50 Álvarez, Francisco

3 Nido, Tomás

33 McCann, James

20 Alonso, Pete

10 Escobar, Eduardo (S)

13 Guillorme, Luis (L)

12 Lindor, Francisco (S)

1 McNeil, Jeff (L)

32 Vogelbach, Daniel (L)

19 Canha, Mark

4 Gore, Terrance

6 Marte, Starling

9 Nimmo, Brandon (L)

28 Ruf, Darin