ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

Reverend refuses to baptize baby because unwed parents are ‘living together in sin’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbeDU_0iQ7LEcK00


A young, unmarried Mississippi couple wanted to have their baby baptized but were told by their local Methodist church that it could not happen.

Kamri Mclendon, 18, lives with her boyfriend of two years, Tristan McPhail, in Sumrall, Mississippi. They welcomed their baby girl, Presleigh, in May. Having grown up in the church, Mclendon said she wanted to have an infant baptism performed at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church.

The couple said that the Rev. Dewayne Warren had agreed to perform the baptism, knowing that they were unmarried and had been attending church sporadically since the birth of their daughter.

WATCH: SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS HER ‘HEART BREAKS’ FOR OZZY OVER HEALTH BATTLE

“He knew all of the information of us not being married, all of that,” Mclendon told WLBT. “And he agreed to it. He was like, ‘Yeah, that works.’ His wife sent us the material of what would need to be said at the service. He even announced it to the congregation. My grandmother and my aunt and uncle were all there. And then he sent us that letter.”

Mclendon shared to Facebook a photo of the letter she received, saying the baptism would not be performed because the couple was “living together in sin” and had “not been in regular, faithful attendance” at church.

“I feel that if I were to perform this ceremony in our church it would set a bad example for our Youth and children. It would be saying to them that the lifestyle that you are living is ok for a Christian. That is not so,” the letter said.

Mclendon said both she and her boyfriend were mostly shocked.

“We are aware we sinned, but us repenting for that is between us and the Lord. Not to be shamed by a church,” she wrote on Facebook. “When people ask why there are no young people in these churches this is why. My heart is breaking.”

She later updated her post to say that the “district superintendent for the Methodist Church met with [Warren] and rectified the situation.”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Thank you everyone for your support,” Mclendon added. “I shared this in hopes of bringing awareness to church hurt. It is very much real and we are so thankful for a supportive community.”

Mclendon said she and McPhail are in the process of looking for a new church.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Washington, MS
City
Sumrall, MS
State
Washington State
Local
Mississippi Society
The Independent

Mississippi reverend prompts backlash after denying child baptism because parents aren’t married

A reverend in Mississippi refused to baptise a baby girl because her parents aren’t married, the infant’s mother says. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan McPhail, wanted to have their baby daughter Presleigh baptised at the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in the small town of Sumrall, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.After agreeing to perform the christening, Ms Mclendon received a letter on 15 September from the church pastor, reverend Dewayne Warren, stating that he could not go ahead with it because he had learned that she and her partner were “living in sin”.In the...
RELIGION
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Ky. Toddler Was Home with Slain Mom's Body for 3 Days — But Family Thinks Someone Was Coming in, Caring for Her

Next to her daughter's dead body, Michelle Stone said she found her granddaughter in a clean, dry diaper The 2-year-old daughter of a woman found shot to death was left in an apartment with the body for three days, reports say. According to WLKY-TV, citing police, the victim's mother, Michelle Stone, discovered 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez with a gunshot wound to the head in her Louisville, Ky., home on Sept. 21. Next to her body on the living room floor, seemingly unharmed and taken care of, was Gonzalez's toddler...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptized#United Methodist Church#Sin#Religion#Wlbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fatim Hemraj

“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter Divorce

In 1990, 26-year-old mom of two, Nancy Shoupp, left her husband Steve and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado home alleging D/V. She moved into an apartment with their children, 3-year-old Geoffrey, and 2-year-old, Mattie. During the next five weeks, Steve called Nancy at all hours of the day at night and stalked her. Nancy vanished without a trace just 10 days after she served him with divorce papers.
BOULDER, CO
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
245K+
Followers
71K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy