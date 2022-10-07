ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Pensacola's Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony draws largest crowd

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms opened his Indigenous People's Day ceremony speech at Pensacola Town Hall in his native language. But before the Native American tribal chief spoke on behalf of his clan, Mayor Grover Robinson touted the largest crowd to attend the annual event on Monday.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
City
Brownsville, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
WEAR

First Baptist Church of Milton opens new food pantry

MILTON, Fla. -- First Baptist Church of Milton is opening a new facility for their food pantry on Thursday. The food pantry started as a small service project for a women’s Sunday School class in the 1980s and 90s. One of their associate pastors, Randy Jackson, says church members are now serving between 19,000 and 20,000 people in Santa Rosa County a year.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

13th annual 'Smokin' in the Square' kicked off in Gulf Breeze

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you like barbecue the "Smokin' in the Square" barbecue cook-off was the place to be Saturday. Nine teams put their best barbecue techniques and recipes to the taste test. There was smoked pork, chicken, prime rib, and much more. WEAR News' very own Bob...
GULF BREEZE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Medical Assistance#W De Soto Street
WEAR

Mayor says Pensacola needs more rental property

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor Grover Robinson said there are not enough low-income rental properties in Pensacola. Robinson addressed the need for more rental properties during his weekly Monday morning press Facebook press conference. Even though Pensacola officials are "very much on our housing initiative," according to Robinson, the lack of low-income rentals remains.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WEAR

"BeBot' the beach cleaning robot makes stop in Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- An automated beach cleaning device was out on Okaloosa Island Monday afternoon. "BeBot" the beach cleaning robot is on its 2022 "Keep Florida Beautiful Beach Tour." The device sifts the sand and removes any trash. It's powered by solar panels, and can run up to eight...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WEAR

32nd WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic

LOCAL CHEFS TO SUPPORT WSRE PBS AT 32ND WINE & FOOD CLASSIC. The WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic walkabout tasting will take place on Oct. 15. The Great American Brunch, featuring Chef Brian Kaderavek, will be held Oct. 16. Alejandra Ramos, host of “The Great American Recipe” on PBS,...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy