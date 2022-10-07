Read full article on original website
City of Pensacola honors life, legacy of first ever parks and recreations director
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- On Tuesday, the City of Pensacola honored the life and legacy of their first ever parks and recreations director. Julian Olsen Sr. served the city for 28 years from 1928 to 1956. Olsen was instrumental in the development of Bayview Park. He also helped established many youth...
'I'm trying': Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste speaks during competency board meeting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste, who is accused of taking money for jobs he never started or completed, made an appearance during Monday's Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting. Numerous complaints have been filed to the board regarding LaCoste and his brother-in-law Matthew Banks, with many the...
Pensacola's Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony draws largest crowd
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms opened his Indigenous People's Day ceremony speech at Pensacola Town Hall in his native language. But before the Native American tribal chief spoke on behalf of his clan, Mayor Grover Robinson touted the largest crowd to attend the annual event on Monday.
Escambia County invites residents to Scuba Diving Safety Symposium in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County invites the public to attend a special Scuba Diving - Safety Diving Symposium being held in Pensacola on Monday. The Escambia County Marine Resources Division and Marine Advisory Committee is hosting the event at the Escambia County Central Office Complex located at 3363 W Park Place in room 104.
19th annual Munson Community Heritage Festival held in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 8,000 people turned out for the Munson Community Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival held at Krul Recreation State Park in North Santa Rosa County featured the tools and machinery of days gone by. Organizers say the goal is to...
NAS Pensacola student arrested for making threat to Santa Rosa County school
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An active duty student at NAS Pensacola was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly making a threat to a Santa Rosa County school. John Stewart Hawkins, 22, is accused of making a threat with a weapon. His charge is listed as Threat to Bomb. Hawkins was arrested Tuesday...
First Baptist Church of Milton opens new food pantry
MILTON, Fla. -- First Baptist Church of Milton is opening a new facility for their food pantry on Thursday. The food pantry started as a small service project for a women’s Sunday School class in the 1980s and 90s. One of their associate pastors, Randy Jackson, says church members are now serving between 19,000 and 20,000 people in Santa Rosa County a year.
13th annual 'Smokin' in the Square' kicked off in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you like barbecue the "Smokin' in the Square" barbecue cook-off was the place to be Saturday. Nine teams put their best barbecue techniques and recipes to the taste test. There was smoked pork, chicken, prime rib, and much more. WEAR News' very own Bob...
Another position comes open on Escambia County Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners are looking to fill another position on the Contractor Competency Board. They're looking for a Division Two Contractor. It comes as the person currently filling this position has missed too many meetings, according to the county. Applications are due by Oct. 21. This...
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to nearly 15 years prison
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- A former Gulf Breeze church youth director was sentenced to nearly 15 years in state prison after reaching a plea deal. Ryan Walsh, 30, was sentenced to 176 months in the Florida Department of Corrections after pleading no contest last Friday to:. lewd or lascivious battery.
Escambia County Sheriff's Office no longer struggling to fill positions
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they're no longer struggling to fill positions. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says they now have a full complement of sworn officers, and just a few openings for non-sworn positions. That's 447 jobs. Over the last two years, the sheriff's...
Mayor says Pensacola needs more rental property
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor Grover Robinson said there are not enough low-income rental properties in Pensacola. Robinson addressed the need for more rental properties during his weekly Monday morning press Facebook press conference. Even though Pensacola officials are "very much on our housing initiative," according to Robinson, the lack of low-income rentals remains.
Tickets on sale for Pensacola's 'Haunted House Walking and Trolley Tours'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The UWF Historic Trust is once again offering the Haunted House Walking and Trolley Tours the two weekends before Halloween. The event was started by the Pensacola Historical Society as an annual fundraiser. Tickets are now on sale. These tours are already sold out:. October 22 Murder...
Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections gives chance to check out voting process
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With just a few weeks before Florida's midterm elections, the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections is trying to instill confidence in the process -- and their voting machines. They opened their doors and their voting machines to the public Tuesday to test the machines and give...
"BeBot' the beach cleaning robot makes stop in Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- An automated beach cleaning device was out on Okaloosa Island Monday afternoon. "BeBot" the beach cleaning robot is on its 2022 "Keep Florida Beautiful Beach Tour." The device sifts the sand and removes any trash. It's powered by solar panels, and can run up to eight...
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Crosspoint Church to host Clothing Closet in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Crosspoint Church to host their first annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet. The Clothing Closet will provide a variety of donated gently used and new clothing for students in Okaloosa County. The event will take place from 9 a.m....
32nd WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic
LOCAL CHEFS TO SUPPORT WSRE PBS AT 32ND WINE & FOOD CLASSIC. The WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic walkabout tasting will take place on Oct. 15. The Great American Brunch, featuring Chef Brian Kaderavek, will be held Oct. 16. Alejandra Ramos, host of “The Great American Recipe” on PBS,...
Gulf Breeze man wanted in Santa Rosa County for obstructing justice and battery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for obstructing justice and battery charges. Kyle Andrew Bee, 25, of Gulf Breeze, is wanted for obstructing justice - hinder witness communication information to LEO or Judge and battery domestic violence. According to...
Proposed sewer treatment plant near Blackwater River ignites heated debate
MILTON, Fla. -- A progress report on a proposed sewer treatment plant in Santa Rosa County ignited a heated debate at the Milton City Council meeting Tuesday night. The city plans to build the $68 million treatment facility near the Blackwater River. Residents who live along the river are opposed...
Escambia High School students speak out against school book restrictions
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A library book controversy in Escambia County Schools has some high school English students speaking out. They've written essays, critical of a teacher who is trying to restrict more than 100 books she deems inappropriate for students. From racism, to sexual violence, LGBTQ rights and mental...
