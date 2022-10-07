ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks

ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown

ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Kingston, MO
City
Kingston, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
Denver, MO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
St. Louis, MO
County
Denver, CO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
FOX2now.com

Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker

ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Vernon
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
JOLIET, IL
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Frontier Airlines#Linus Business#The Jamaica Tourist Board#The Port Authority
KMOV

Police: Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the area of Interstate 64 and Grand when the crash happened. Police said it’s not confirmed yet, but the initial investigation is showing the woman may have been struck by a boulder that came through her windshield, and then she crashed into a concrete pillar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center

Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy