St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
St. Louis Lambert International Airport website targeted by Russian hackers
St. Louis Lambert International Airport was one of more than a dozen of the country's largest airports allegedly hacked by pro-Russian hackers.
St. Louis preparing to sue Hyundai and Kia over rampant car thefts in the city
A St. Louis tow truck driver says drivers respond to about five thefts a day of Kia and Hyundai cars. Car thefts have doubled in the city this year as leaders look to sue.
Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker
ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year. In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following...
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
Police: Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the area of Interstate 64 and Grand when the crash happened. Police said it’s not confirmed yet, but the initial investigation is showing the woman may have been struck by a boulder that came through her windshield, and then she crashed into a concrete pillar.
Tyson Foods joins several other big companies leaving Chicago. What's going on?
McDonald's said it's staying in Chicago, but other companies that are leaving the city have been less forthcoming about their reasons.
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center
Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Calling all treasure hunters from St. Louis, grab your metal detectors. Sunken treasure in the Mississippi Rive
A beautiful, $1.85 million mansion in the district was once home to notable St. Louisans and their families over the last 100-plus years.
