Jadeveon Clowney rejoins Myles Garrett on the practice field Friday in preparation for Chargers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Monday and gave a few injury updates, his thoughts on the play-calling and more. Obviously it was touch and go there. We’ll just have to continue to rest him. It’s an ankle sprain. Those things can be complicated. I appreciate him trying to push through it. He was trying to manage it all week. Tried to give it a go for the game. Came out early at halftime. Still wanted to make himself available in case it came up. We’ve got to be mindful as we practice this week to make sure when we get him to the game he’s healthy. I don’t know what the practice will look like this week. We’ll just have to take it day to day with him.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO