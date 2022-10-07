ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jadeveon Clowney rejoins Myles Garrett on the practice field Friday in preparation for Chargers

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Has Caris LeVert pulled ahead in Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting small forward battle?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Around this time last year, near the end of the preseason, with the opener inching closer, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff kept using the same lineup. He wanted to build in-game continuity and see how his peculiar experiment would hold up against an actual NBA opponent. It felt like a sign -- that Cleveland’s starting small forward would be an unconventional choice.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
Cleveland.com

Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Browns#American Football
Cleveland.com

Final drive overshadows Bengals’ defensive success against Ravens: ‘We didn’t get the job done’

BALTIMORE, Maryland - A lot went right for the Cincinnati Bengals defense on Sunday night in another prime-time showcase against the Ravens. Cincinnati didn’t allow a second-half touchdown just as it hasn’t all season. Lamar Jackson didn’t score a single touchdown with his feet. He was limited to his fewest rushing yards since the Ravens’ season opener. The Bengals notched a takeaway for the third straight game.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Zac Taylor play-calling, injury updates and more: Transcript

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Monday and gave a few injury updates, his thoughts on the play-calling and more. Obviously it was touch and go there. We’ll just have to continue to rest him. It’s an ankle sprain. Those things can be complicated. I appreciate him trying to push through it. He was trying to manage it all week. Tried to give it a go for the game. Came out early at halftime. Still wanted to make himself available in case it came up. We’ve got to be mindful as we practice this week to make sure when we get him to the game he’s healthy. I don’t know what the practice will look like this week. We’ll just have to take it day to day with him.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy