Jadeveon Clowney rejoins Myles Garrett on the practice field Friday in preparation for Chargers

Why Bengals' trick play against the Ravens was doomed from the start
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s “Philly Special” didn’t live up to its namesake in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens. The Eagles made the gadget play famous by scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots and the city even built a statue honoring the moment.
Joe Mixon on Bengals passing near the goal line: 'I'm just playing the cards that's dealt'
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati’s trip to the red zone late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens came and went without starting running back Joe Mixon touching the ball. Coach Zac Taylor called four straight pass attempts after a defensive pass interference call on the...
What they're saying about the Bengals' dramatic loss vs. the Ravens: Social media reaction
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Ravens threw the first punch against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in pursuit of their first home win of the season. The Bengals saw the game slip away when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nit a 43-yard field goal on the game’s final play, giving Baltimore a 19-17 win.
Browns defenders call Brandon Staley's late fourth-down decision 'disrespectful'
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert saw his head coach Brandon Staley’s decision to go for it on fourth-down-and-1 from his own 45-yard line as a sign of belief. “I think it says a lot that he believes in us,” Herbert said following the Chargers 30-28 win over...
'This is why you don't draft a kicker!' fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
How Logan Wilson, Daxton Hill and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Ravens
BALTIMORE, Md. - The Bengals was solid in Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Ravens, but kicker Justin Tucker racked up three field goals in the second half to win the game for Baltimore. On only 6 snaps, cornerback Daxton Hill led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a...
Zac Taylor, La'el Collins downplay sideline exchange during Ravens game
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was caught by NBC’s cameras having an animated exchange with starting right tackle La’el Collins on Sunday night. The incident happened after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an incomplete shovel pass to Stanley Morgan on a fourth down at the goal line late in the third quarter.
Has Caris LeVert pulled ahead in Cleveland Cavaliers' starting small forward battle?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Around this time last year, near the end of the preseason, with the opener inching closer, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff kept using the same lineup. He wanted to build in-game continuity and see how his peculiar experiment would hold up against an actual NBA opponent. It felt like a sign -- that Cleveland’s starting small forward would be an unconventional choice.
Bengals' LT Jonah Williams has sprained MCL, WR Tee Higgins working through sprained ankle
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will have some injury concerns to work through before next Sunday’s game against the Saints. Left tackle Jonah Williams has a sprained MCL, and wide receiver Tee Higgins is still battling an ankle sprain that limited him to just 10 snaps on Sunday night’s game in Baltimore.
Who is to blame for the Browns' defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
Browns were almost gifted a win, but couldn't take advantage: 3 observations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans need to spend the week buying every Thank You Card in the city to send to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. His all-time bonehead decision to go for it on fourth down gave the Browns life. They just weren’t able to take advantage. Kicker Cade...
Browns' new LB Deion Jones due in Tuesday; Denzel Ward in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Help is on the way. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, whose defense has surrendered 440 yards rushing the past two weeks, is eager to meet his new inside linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday. The Browns officially acquired the 2017 Pro Bowler Monday in a trade with the Falcons for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2024.
Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns' newest linebacker
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns made a swift move immediately after giving up 238 rushing yards in a 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In an effort to try and bolster the defense, they traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons along with a swap of picks.
Become a Cincinnati Football Insider to text with the reporters who cover the team
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What exactly is cleveland.com’s Cincinnati Football Insider?. It’s a community of fans who want the inside scoop on the Bengals and a direct connection to the cleveland.com Bengals reporters who cover the team: Andrew Gillis, Michael Niziolek and Mohammad Ahmad. Here’s what Insider subscribers receive:...
Are the Patriots a bad matchup? Plus Lance Reisland on the loss to the Chargers: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’re getting you ready for a new week for the Browns as they look to put the loss to the Chargers behind them and welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium. First up, the things Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe are thinking heading into...
Final drive overshadows Bengals' defensive success against Ravens: 'We didn't get the job done'
BALTIMORE, Maryland - A lot went right for the Cincinnati Bengals defense on Sunday night in another prime-time showcase against the Ravens. Cincinnati didn’t allow a second-half touchdown just as it hasn’t all season. Lamar Jackson didn’t score a single touchdown with his feet. He was limited to his fewest rushing yards since the Ravens’ season opener. The Bengals notched a takeaway for the third straight game.
Watch Vonn Bell's second-quarter interception of Lamar Jackson
BALTIMORE, Maryland -- Bengals safety Vonn Bell has been on fire early this year with two interceptions entering the game against the Ravens. He just picked off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday Night Football for his third. A 2016 second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints after winning a...
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Writers pulling away from fans after Week 8 of the high school football season: Our Pick, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 8 of the high school football season was not kind to voters, who were tripped up by a number of games on the 11-game slate. Matt Goul finished 9-2, I went 8-3 and the fans finished 6-4-1. Yes, there was a tie. Voters were split 50/50...
Zac Taylor play-calling, injury updates and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Monday and gave a few injury updates, his thoughts on the play-calling and more. Obviously it was touch and go there. We’ll just have to continue to rest him. It’s an ankle sprain. Those things can be complicated. I appreciate him trying to push through it. He was trying to manage it all week. Tried to give it a go for the game. Came out early at halftime. Still wanted to make himself available in case it came up. We’ve got to be mindful as we practice this week to make sure when we get him to the game he’s healthy. I don’t know what the practice will look like this week. We’ll just have to take it day to day with him.”
