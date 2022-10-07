Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Walk Among a Herd of Photorealistic Dinosaurs
Admission: Tickets available online starting at $19 (KIDS, ADULTS and SENIORS pricing available) General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2. KIDS UNLIMITED TICKETS: Includes admission, all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: 'The Sand Bar'
Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about his concerns for communication for first responders. In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Hastings ‘Racino’...
NebraskaTV
Local company donates more than 25,000 cans of water to firefighters across Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many people know the devastation wildfires have brought thousands of families across the state this year. But what about the firefighters and all they do to help save lives, cattle and land?. One company helped those heroes in a small way that makes a big...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
NebraskaTV
Yanney Park botanical garden's final phases underway
KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s been almost a year since the first phase of the Yanney Park botanical garden opened, and now phases 2 and 3 are already underway. “Phase 2 involves an additional four gardens that will flank the existing gardens that are in play,” said Eric Hellriegel, the director of parks.
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Fire prevention
AXTELL, Neb. — This week is the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, and mental health can have a significant impact on those who may be fighting fires. In this week's "Mental Health Monday" segment, UNK Psychology Professor and LOSS Clinical Director Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about fire prevention and the emotional toll it can have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Carol Blood stops in Kearney for a town hall ahead of Election Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Carol Blood stopped in Kearney Saturday afternoon for a town hall as she continues her campaign ahead of Election Day. "The campaign is fantastic, people are very receptive, we're very proud of our campaign and all the miles we've put in Nebraska since last September," Blood said.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: The role of a school resource officer
KEARNEY, Neb. — The definition of a school resource officer is "someone who provides a highly visible presence to deter or identify trespassers on campus.”. In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab talks with a one area resource officer, Kearney Police Officer Cody Weldon, who sees his role as something much more personal.
KSNB Local4
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
NebraskaTV
Hastings City Council officially welcomes new city administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings officially has a new city administrator. The city council approved a contract and relocation package for Shawn Metcalf Tuesday night. He will start with a base salary of $188,000. Metcalf is currently the city manager in Rawlins, Wyoming. He said he'll be on the job...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Meals a thank you to farmers during challenging year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hot, dry conditions are great for farmers picking corn, but the problem is we've seen too much weather like this. Amid this challenging year, some are saying thanks to farmers with a simple gesture. A cloud of dust kicks up everywhere as the Seim family...
NebraskaTV
A new non-profit was born after Grand Island Northwest shut down their student newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Monday, the Grand Island Northwest (GINW) school administrators heard from alumni and people requesting them to bring back their award-winning newspaper, Viking Saga. Multiple people from in and out of state are sharing their disappointment with the school's decision through letters. At the Monday's...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
News Channel Nebraska
Said's request for post-conviction relief denied
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
NebraskaTV
The Trails and Rails museum is collecting family stories for city's history book
KEARNEY, NEB. — Reading stories from the past may be coming in handy. The Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney is asking people to share their family’s stories to be a part of history. A 250-word letter held by Broc Anderson details the story behind the Martin family.
NebraskaTV
UNK sweeps Hornets and garners 400 career home win for coach Sqiuers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team had another strong night from the service line and got 14 kills from middle Bailee Sterling to sweep Emporia State (-16, -12, -16) Tuesday at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve...
Comments / 0