Annual awards honor leaders in Salinas Valley agriculture
SOLEDAD — Leaders in the local agriculture industry were honored last Saturday at the 16th Annual Valley of the World Awards, presented by the National Steinbeck Center. The Oct. 1 ceremony took place at the Braga Family Farm in Soledad, featuring a dinner by Salinas City BBQ paired with a selection of Monterey County wines followed by the awards presentation.
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 5, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:06 a.m. Delaying an investigation on Walnut Av. 7:35 a.m. Attempted burglary on Oak Av. 11:30 a.m. Traffic collision with injury on Elm Av. 12:20 p.m. Traffic collision on 10th St. 1:17 p.m. DUI and driving without a license on 10th...
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
New detour planned for highway ramp closures in King City beginning Tuesday
KING CITY — A modified detour plan has been prepared for the closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp and offramp at Jolon Road, which will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. Travelers on northbound 101, who pass through King City, will be directed to continue north on the...
Greenfield Union School District joins nationwide coalition
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Union School District was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of forward-thinking K-12 school districts organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner by bringing together solutions across research, practice and technology. Greenfield USD was selected...
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and are asking for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities—Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non-verbal. She also has two children—one who goes to Greenfield High School and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
Traffic report: Downed utility pole blocks multiples lanes of Del Monte Avenue
MONTEREY, Calif. — Traffic was at a standstill along a section of Del Monte Avenue and Highway 1 in Monterey on Monday morning. According to the city, westbound lanes of Del Monte Ave. were closed from Casa Verde Way. The closure was caused when a car crashed into a...
2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department
SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
Two dead after head-on collision in Monterey County
Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Prunedale early Monday morning, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol.
‘God, don’t bite me again’: How two shark attacks in two months changed everything at Lovers Point
PACIFIC GROVE – Somehow, he wasn’t desperate for air. He didn’t feel the pain across his abdomen and thighs. He didn’t notice the blood. A strange sense of calm enveloped Steve Bruemmer as he hung weightless underwater and stared into the cold black eye of a great white shark.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers
SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
Greenfield teen arrested for DUI
GREENFIELD — A Greenfield teenager was arrested last week for drunken driving and other charges following a police pursuit on Highway 101. On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, a patrol officer observed a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner and “believed the driver to be under the influence,” according to the Greenfield Police Department. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.”
Suspect search in Atascadero car theft called off, shelter in place removed
After searching into the early morning hours Tuesday, the search was called off. The suspect is still at large.
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash along Highway 101
SALINAS, Calif. — A head-on crash was reported on Highway 101 near Old Stage Road, Tuesday afternoon. According to Caltrans, a wrong-way driver was driving north on southbound Highway 101 when they crashed into another car. Southbound Highway 101 was fully closed at Old Stage, Caltrans reported. The stolen...
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Summer shark attacks in Monterey County reminder of ocean's dangers
Two shark attacks in the span of two months along the Central Coast last summer have fueled fears for surfers and swimmers. Both attacks, by two different Great White sharks, occurred off Lovers Point in Monterey County.
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
