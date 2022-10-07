ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood fall tennis season ends in bi-district round to Brock

GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood High tennis team’s fall season reached its conclusion in the bi-district round of the playoffs, as the District 6-4A third seed fell to District 5-4A runner-up Brock, 16-3, Tuesday. Collecting wins for Brownwood the No. 2 boys doubles team of River Prado and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

First-place Albany upends Lady Dragons in straight sets

ALBANY – The second half of District 6-2A volleyball action began the same way as the first for the Bangs Lady Dragons, who fell in straight sets at Albany Tuesday night, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16. Bangs received nine kills from Neeley Bradley, five from Jadyn Miller, four from Kasey Solis, two from Claire Auldridge and one from Raylee Hutchins.
BANGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Llano, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Big Spring, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Brownwood, TX
Football
Brownwood, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Education
Big Spring, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
brownwoodnews.com

Diana Dove Edwards

Diana Dove Edwards, age 79, passed peacefully on to her heavenly life on October 4, 2022. She was born October 27, 1942 in Duncan, Oklahoma to O.L. and Helen Dove. Diana is survived by her brother, Richard Dove and wife Betty Ruth of Houston, Texas; sister Dana Lomonaco of Texas; son Dayne Edwards and wife Sherri of Cedar Creek, Texas, son Deron Edwards and wife Julie of Bangs, Texas; grandchildren, Jaysen Edwards, Brian Edwards, Trey Tijerina, Ashley Edwards and Ron Lee, Cheyenne Hoskinson and husband Justin, Kodi Edwards and Tanner Collett, and Evan Johnson; great grandchildren Rhett Hoskinson, Aurora Tijerina, Ryker Hoskinson, Everett Edwards, Riley Hoskinson, and Evie Tijerina. Diana is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Jim Parker

James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Bush
brownwoodnews.com

HPU chancellor Dr. Don Newbury to sign books at Stinger Spectacular this weekend

Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University chancellor, will sign copies of his new biography this Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, as part of the university’s Stinger Spectacular. The book, titled Faith, Fervor and Fun: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University’s Popcorn President, was commissioned by friends of Dr. Newbury and written by Loretta Fulton, award-winning journalist and author.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Eduardo ‘Wally’ Perez Cardenas

Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton

Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by Donna Crenshaw.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions

Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jv#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Brownwood Jv Lions
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PVRW to host Railroad Commissioner Chairman Oct. 19 at Brownwood Country Club

The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as our special speaker. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend. Help us give our Texas Railroad Commissioner Chairman a big Brownwood welcome!
BROWNWOOD, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
koxe.com

Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman

Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
COLEMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Garden Club meets the challenge for 150th Arbor Day

In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day, the Liberty Hill Garden Club challenged all Texas Garden Clubs to plant a tree. The Brownwood Garden Club met the challenge and more as they planted two trees!. When deciding where to plant the trees, it did not take the members...
BROWNWOOD, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy