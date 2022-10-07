Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions golfers place third at Diamondback Invitational, Lions finish seventh
ABILENE – The Brownwood Lady Lions golf team finished third as a team, while the Lions placed seventh, at the two-day, 36-hole Diamondback Invitational golf tournament, which concluded Tuesday. Among a field of larger schools, the Lady Lions posted a 749 team score, following rounds of 372 and 377,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions start second half of district with three-set loss to Glen Rose
Trying to steal a win in the second half of District 6-4A volleyball action to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Brownwood Lady Lions were unable to derail the Glen Rose Lady Tigers in the first of four straight matches at Warren Gym, falling 25-14, 25-17, 25-9 Tuesday night. The...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood fall tennis season ends in bi-district round to Brock
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood High tennis team’s fall season reached its conclusion in the bi-district round of the playoffs, as the District 6-4A third seed fell to District 5-4A runner-up Brock, 16-3, Tuesday. Collecting wins for Brownwood the No. 2 boys doubles team of River Prado and...
brownwoodnews.com
First-place Albany upends Lady Dragons in straight sets
ALBANY – The second half of District 6-2A volleyball action began the same way as the first for the Bangs Lady Dragons, who fell in straight sets at Albany Tuesday night, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16. Bangs received nine kills from Neeley Bradley, five from Jadyn Miller, four from Kasey Solis, two from Claire Auldridge and one from Raylee Hutchins.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions-San Angelo Lake View football tickets on sale at BHS athletic office
Tickets for Thursday night’s District 2-4A Division I football game between the Brownwood Lions and Lake View Chiefs, at 7 p.m. in San Angelo, may be purchased at the Brownwood High School athletic office through noon on Thursday. They are $5 Adults and $3 Students. Money from tickets sold...
brownwoodnews.com
Zephyr boys, girls cross country teams place third at district, advance to regionals
The Zephyr Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both placed third as a team at the District 18-A cross country meet Tuesday and will advance to the Region III-A meet Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Competing for the Lady Bulldogs were Avery Dozier...
brownwoodnews.com
Diana Dove Edwards
Diana Dove Edwards, age 79, passed peacefully on to her heavenly life on October 4, 2022. She was born October 27, 1942 in Duncan, Oklahoma to O.L. and Helen Dove. Diana is survived by her brother, Richard Dove and wife Betty Ruth of Houston, Texas; sister Dana Lomonaco of Texas; son Dayne Edwards and wife Sherri of Cedar Creek, Texas, son Deron Edwards and wife Julie of Bangs, Texas; grandchildren, Jaysen Edwards, Brian Edwards, Trey Tijerina, Ashley Edwards and Ron Lee, Cheyenne Hoskinson and husband Justin, Kodi Edwards and Tanner Collett, and Evan Johnson; great grandchildren Rhett Hoskinson, Aurora Tijerina, Ryker Hoskinson, Everett Edwards, Riley Hoskinson, and Evie Tijerina. Diana is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
brownwoodnews.com
Jim Parker
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU chancellor Dr. Don Newbury to sign books at Stinger Spectacular this weekend
Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University chancellor, will sign copies of his new biography this Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, as part of the university’s Stinger Spectacular. The book, titled Faith, Fervor and Fun: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University’s Popcorn President, was commissioned by friends of Dr. Newbury and written by Loretta Fulton, award-winning journalist and author.
brownwoodnews.com
Eduardo ‘Wally’ Perez Cardenas
Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres...
brownwoodnews.com
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by Donna Crenshaw.
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions
Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
brownwoodnews.com
PVRW to host Railroad Commissioner Chairman Oct. 19 at Brownwood Country Club
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as our special speaker. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend. Help us give our Texas Railroad Commissioner Chairman a big Brownwood welcome!
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Garden Club meets the challenge for 150th Arbor Day
In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day, the Liberty Hill Garden Club challenged all Texas Garden Clubs to plant a tree. The Brownwood Garden Club met the challenge and more as they planted two trees!. When deciding where to plant the trees, it did not take the members...
Odessa Drone Drama
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
