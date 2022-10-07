Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Ignite to be awarded $4 million in grants, matching dollars
It was announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that Red Wing Ignite has secured a venture challenge scale grant via the U.S. Economic Development Administration Build to Scale program. With the $4 million provided by the venture challenge grant and matching funds, Red Wing plans to launch the Accelerating Rural Entrepreneurs in Southeast Minnesota project, intended to help overcome geographic dispersal and barriers to entry through regional coordination, expand access to startup programs for rural and diverse founders, launch an accelerator to expedite the growth of scalable tech startups in the region and build a network for mentors and investors ready to help scale regional startups.
Why Uniquely Painted Minnesota House Is a Must See in Halloween Month
Chances are you've at least heard of the movie "Beetlejuice". If you know the movie even a little bit you know about this scene:. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" was all that came to mind when I first saw a picture of this uniquely painted house:. Have you ever seen anything quite...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Hastings, MN
As a native of Minnesota and resident of Hastings, there is nothing quite as enjoyable for my family and me as going out to eat. Whether you’re a visitor or live in the area, one of the best restaurants in Hastings is sure to meet your taste buds’ needs. From Mexican to Italian and from indoor to outdoor seating, these restaurants will provide you with unforgettable experiences and offer your palate a little TLC with delicious and savory dishes.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church mouse: Once again on the rails
I took the train to Chicago. Well, one stop before downtown actually. It was on time, a little early even. But it seems the schedule has officially changed to run part of an hour later. Works for me. My husband sat on the outside bench with me for a few...
Homeless support advocates set up encampment outside Minneapolis city hall
A small encampment is set up outside of historic Minneapolis city hall in reaction to the clearing of a homeless camp west of downtown last week
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
fox9.com
Columbia Heights city councilmember asked to resign by council
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Columbia Heights city council voted unanimously to censure fellow council member KT Jacobs Monday evening, after Jacobs was accused of racial discrimination. Jacobs’ colleagues stripped her of the ability to serve on commissions or boards, before also requesting that she resign. Jacobs declined...
Check Out These Road Hogs On I-94 Ramp (VIDEO)
I realize I am obsessed with anything that impedes my travel, like left lane cruisers, detours or god forbid, road construction. Road hogs are right up there, too, but this kind of road hog, I've never run into before. This took place in Woodbury on Sunday at the exit ramp,...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment
Minneapolis police and city officials conducted an early-morning clearing of an established homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood Thursday, prompting criticism from anti-poverty advocates. A large number of police and city workers cleared out the Near North neighborhood encampment Thursday morning, at 205 Girard Ave. N., with those at...
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire
BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue. The fire department says the fire was contained to that room. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this year, a Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth is the winner of a $1 million prize. A ticket was bought at a Holiday gas station on 5699 Miller Trunk Hwy. in Duluth that matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday. The winning numbers are 3-6-11-17-22. That gas station will earn a $5,000 bonus. This is the second winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Duluth in the last five months. The first ticket was purchased from a different Holiday station located at 2432 London Rd. The numbers on that ticket matched the numbers drawn on June 25 and the winner of that ticket has since claimed the prize. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. The $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery's headquarters in Roseville. No one won the Powerball jackpot during the Monday drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $420 million.
