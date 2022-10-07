ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

University of Utah Health scientists unlock window into autism

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNoRl_0iQ7J4nt00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – In a groundbreaking research study, scientists from University of Utah Health may have opened a window into autism.

By bioengineering the “brain-like organoids”, Dr. Alex Scheglovitov, an assistant professor of neurobiology at U of U Health, and his team were able to investigate the effects of energetic abnormalities associated with autism spectrum disorder.

Utah politicians judged on respect in new ‘Dignity Index’

What they found was that even though the autism organoid model some cells within did not function properly.

The autism organoid models were engineered to have lower levels of the SHANK3 gene. MedlinePlus states that the SHANK3 gene provides instructions for making a protein that plays a role in the function of connections between nerve cells, or neurons. The protein ensures that signals that are sent from one neuron is received by another.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

In the models with lower SHANK3 levels, Scheglovitov and his team found that neurons were hyperactive, firing more often in response to stimuli. There were also signs that neurons did not efficiently pass along signals to other neurons and that some pathways for cells to adhere with one another were disrupted.

“We used to think it would be too difficult to model the organization of cells in the brain,” said  Shcheglovitov. “But these organoids self-organize. Within a few months, we see layers of cells that are reminiscent of the cerebral cortex in the human brain.”

Each organoid takes about five months to grow using stem cells inside a petri dish. After 15 to 19 weeks, the organoids become reminiscent of “one wrinkle of a human brain,” according to Scheglovitov.

While scientists have been able to grow organoids before, previous versions have not developed in a reproducible way, making experiments difficult. Being able to reproduce these organoids, U of U Health Scientists have had access to model aspects of the brain, gaining a glimpse into the earliest stages of neurological conditions, before symptoms develop.

“We’re beginning to understand how complex neural structures in the human brain arise from simple progenitors,” said Dr. Yueqi Wang, a former graduate student in Shcheglovitov’s lab and lead author on the study.  “And we’re able to measure disease-related phenotypes using 3D organoids that are derived from stem cells containing genetic mutations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BYU Newsnet

Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic

Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution

SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
EVANSTON, WY
ABC4

Utahn strives to unite modern medicine and her Cherokee heritage with

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A student attending Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine in Provo is bringing heritage to light in the world of medicine. Eden Pope, a first-year medicine student at Noorda, is striving to intertwine her passion of medicine with her Cherokee heritage. Poke is on a mission to apply the health and wellness […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is searching for the authors of a message in a bottle he found in the Caribbean and he needs your help.   “I feel like it gives me a window into other people’s lives that i would never have any other way,” message in a bottle hunter Clint […]
KAMAS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#University Of Utah Health#U Of U Health#Shank3#Medlineplus
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction wraps up a new project at Weber State University

Ogden— Long-time partners, Big-D Construction, Weber State University, and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) are excited to announce the completion of the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building. An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held today on the University’s...
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
ogdencity.com

Secondary Water Conservation Notice

For residents who use secondary water systems, they will be shut off this Friday, October 14th to conserve water for future seasons. Water users who do not use a secondary water systems are encouraged to stop watering lawns to allow dormancy for the winter season. Please click the link below...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New scam: borrowing a phone and accessing Venmo

SALT LAKE CITY — Summit County officials report a new type of scam involving a cell phone and the digital wallet, or mobile payment application, Venmo. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Oct. 8, a Smith’s courtesy clerk, at the 1725 Uinta Way location in Park City, was approached by an unknown woman.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners

The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy