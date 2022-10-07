The following is first-person oral history from Jim Hewitson as told to David Nicholas. It is the first article in an occasional series on Jim Hewitson’s life. It is my opinion that as we get older (it happens) we become more reflective on our life’s journey. With this perspective, it now seems obvious to me that I was destined to carry on a family tradition. I am the third generation in my family to seek employment toiling below ground. You could say I was born to it.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO