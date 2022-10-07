Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mill Creek Canyon Is A Good Place To See Beautiful Autumn LeavesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Retiring Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored At A Luncheon in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Related
Park Record
Our future: ‘Aspen on steroids’?
Jeff Lee, a Jeremy Ranch resident, lived in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics, and supports the efforts for this region to host a second Games. But Lee has concerns about the prospects of another Olympics impacting the affordability of the Park City area, where housing is already the most expensive in the state. Lee was one of the attendees at a recent gathering at the Park City Library that was part of a series of events billed as community conversations about an Olympics bid.
Park Record
Way We Were: The Hewitson Family Tradition￼
The following is first-person oral history from Jim Hewitson as told to David Nicholas. It is the first article in an occasional series on Jim Hewitson’s life. It is my opinion that as we get older (it happens) we become more reflective on our life’s journey. With this perspective, it now seems obvious to me that I was destined to carry on a family tradition. I am the third generation in my family to seek employment toiling below ground. You could say I was born to it.
Park Record
Lecture rides the rails of the Transcontinental Railroad￼
The Transcontinental Railroad will pull into Echo once more when historians David Nicholas and Steve Leatham give a presentation on Saturday, Oct. 15. The free lecture, which will include human-interest stories of the laborers and money-backers, historical photos and timelines that made the construction of the railroad possible, will start at 3 p.m. at the Historic Echo Church. Although the church is closed for the season, it will open for the lecture.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Mining has changed
I would like to respond to the comment in Amy Roberts’ column “The great American road trip” (Oct. 5-7). She states that electric vehicle batteries include elements that are usually mined and then states this is “Hardly an ethical or sustainable practice.” I think this statement is incorrect regarding the modern mining industry and offer the following evidence to support my position.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park Record
Park City Pulse: Making sustainable tourism a reality
Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. As last week began, we were preparing to seek official recognition of the completed Sustainable Tourism Plan (STP) from the Park City and Summit County councils. Monday morning, dignitaries turned shovels of dirt for the groundbreaking of the High Valley Transit headquarters. Friday afternoon, our staff and board members partnered with Mountain Trails Foundation, Utah Open Lands and Park City Municipal to restore trails near the iconic Bloods Lake. It struck me as emblematic of how sustainable tourism will work in Park City: civic, nonprofit and government groups coming together to make a local sustainability statement with tourism implications.
Park Record
Letters to the editor, Oct. 8-11: Park City concerns
I am writing to voice my support for Park City School District Board of Education candidate Meredith Reed. I have come to know Meredith through our mutual membership in the Park City Rotary Club. Meredith’s experience as a leader with respect and empathy for others is evident through her service as an Air Force chaplain, a strong strategic planning and communications project manager, a community leader, and a dedicated parent. Meredith’s work with Rotary aligns with her character; seeking the truth, and fairness, fostering friendships and pursuing benefits for all. The Park City School District will be well-served with Meredith as a board member.
Park Record
Park City drivers hit deer, rabbit
The Park City Police Department in early October received a series of reports involving wildlife, including collisions involving vehicles. The Police Department regularly receives wildlife reports and the recent cases did not appear to be unusual. The cases included:. • on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6:29 p.m., the police were...
Park Record
Proposed group home returns to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission
A group home proposed within a former senior living facility in the Highland Estates area will likely be discussed by West Side planning commissioners early next week. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is slated to conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss whether a residential treatment and social detox center, known as the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility, should receive a conditional-use permit. Representatives from the facility appeared before the Planning Commission in the spring, but the panel asked for more information before deciding on the application.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Park Record
Summit County Health Department warns of tough flu season
Summit County’s coronavirus transmission level remains low, but health officials are urging caution as cooler temperatures approach. The warm summer season allows the community to spend time outdoors, helping to limit the spread of airborne viruses, as COVID remains in the community and the upcoming influenza season approaches. Summit...
Comments / 0