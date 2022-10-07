Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
Procore Expands Digital Twin Partnerships Through Integration with Willow
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its partnership with Willow, a leading provider of digital twin solutions for smart infrastructure and real estate. This partnership will allow real estate and infrastructure owners to streamline the transition of digital deliverables from the construction phase to the handover and operations phases in a more structured and efficient manner. The integrated solution solves a key industry challenge by allowing owners to deliver reliable project data in a format that can be easily used by the operations team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005148/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
RoboSense Reaches Strategic Partnership with Pony.ai on Full-Business Chain
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Pony.ai, the leading global autonomous driving technology company. The cooperation will be carried out based on the combined strengths of RoboSense’s LiDAR products in performance and mass production capabilities, and Pony.ai’s maturity and experience in autonomous driving technology and scene recognition data models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005518/en/ RoboSense Reaches In-depth Strategic Partnership with Pony.ai on Full-Business Chain (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0