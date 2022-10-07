Read full article on original website
WDSU
2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner
KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Shooting on Elysian Fields, stabbing on Chef Menteur
Two men were wounded in Gentilly neighborhoods, one in a stabbing on Chef Menteur and another in a shooting on Elysian Fields, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The stabbing occurred early Tuesday (Oct. 11) during an argument in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 1:45 a.m., one of the men pulled out knife and stabbed his adversary.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: 𝐓𝐖𝐎 𝐉𝐔𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐘
On October 7, 2022, at 11:00 PM, Kenner Police received a 911 call from a citizen who reported seeing two suspicious male subjects running across the boat launch parking lot, wearing face masks and carrying handguns. Kenner officers who were in the casino parking lot patrolling, responded to the call...
NOLA.com
NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court
A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with second-degree rape....
WDSU
Motorcyclist killed in accident in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with the...
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
Two dead in separate Troop L crashes
According to state troopers, the drivers in both of the crashes were not wearing their seatbelts. Those drivers, troopers say, died of their injuries.
Man carjacked on interstate
New Orleans Police say a man driving an Infiniti SUV was held at gunpoint on the I-510 Monday night after another driver ran into his vehicle.
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office: ‘They were armed to the teeth.’ Party ends in high school student’s death
On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to give an update on the shooting that killed a 16-year-old on Saturday (Oct. 8).
WDSU
St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
wbrz.com
Five people hurt after high-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Livingston Parish
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A high-speed chase ended in a violent head-on crash that left at least five people hurt Tuesday afternoon. Louisiana State Police said the driver fled troopers after a traffic stop on I-12 near Walker. The suspect led police onto LA-16 before crashing into another car shortly before 4 p.m. near the Colyell Creek Bridge.
19-year-old shot at New Orleans East home after answering the door
According to the police, the incident happened at a residence in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.
KNOE TV8
Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
WDSU
LaPlace 19-year-old woman killed Sunday afternoon identified; no arrests made
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman. St. John deputies say Yasmin Halum was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
WDSU
NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after teen dies in crash involving stolen cars
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a teenager was killed in a crash Monday night in Desire. The crash happened at the intersection of Oliver White Avenue and Benefit Street around 10:32 p.m. According to NOPD, the crash involved two stolen cars with one...
