ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner

KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
KENNER, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Shooting on Elysian Fields, stabbing on Chef Menteur

Two men were wounded in Gentilly neighborhoods, one in a stabbing on Chef Menteur and another in a shooting on Elysian Fields, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The stabbing occurred early Tuesday (Oct. 11) during an argument in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 1:45 a.m., one of the men pulled out knife and stabbed his adversary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: 𝐓𝐖𝐎 𝐉𝐔𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐘

On October 7, 2022, at 11:00 PM, Kenner Police received a 911 call from a citizen who reported seeing two suspicious male subjects running across the boat launch parking lot, wearing face masks and carrying handguns. Kenner officers who were in the casino parking lot patrolling, responded to the call...
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Mandeville, LA
State
Louisiana State
Mandeville, LA
Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court

A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with second-degree rape....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with the...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary
houmatimes.com

HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDSU

St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
CHALMETTE, LA
KNOE TV8

Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy