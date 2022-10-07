Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott unlikely to play in Week 6?
Prescott would need to make “significant strides” to be available for Dallas’ Week 6 game against the Eagles, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 29-year-old has been out since the season opener with a thumb injury which required surgery but not an IR stint. A four-to-six week recovery timetable is considered the schedule by which Prescott will be able to return.
What comes next for the Panthers after Matt Rhule's firing?
The NFL news circuit was set ablaze today when news broke of the firing of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow. The termination of Rhule was not necessarily a surprise, as he’s been firmly on the hot seat all year and the possibility of firing Rhule had been discussed “well before” today, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, but it did create a newsworthy fallout of information that is of interest to those who follow the sport.
Rams place G David Edwards on IR, continuing bad injury luck on O-line
The Rams’ offensive line continues to struggle, with availability issues plaguing the defending champions up front. They will lose another starter for an extended stretch. Left guard David Edwards is now on injured reserve. The fourth-year veteran landed in concussion protocol ahead of the Rams’ Week 4 game against the 49ers, missing that contest. After returning against the Cowboys on Sunday, Edwards left the game early and returned to the protocol. He will now miss at least four games.
Ravens S Marcus Williams headed to IR due to dislocated wrist
Williams suffered a dislocated wrist on Sunday against the Bengals and was forced to leave the game early. For a stretch, he attempted to play through the injury before being forced to the sidelines. “He gutted it out,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He didn’t really say too much about it. So I don’t think anybody realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it.”
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffers high-ankle sprain
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweets that Mayfield is expected to miss multiple weeks at a minimum as a result of the injury. He is in the process of gathering further information to determine his next steps, but being available for Week 6 may not be out of the question yet. The Athletic’s Joe Person reports that Mayfield “hopes” to play on Sunday against the Rams, something which is a “longshot” at this point (Twitter link).
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out under concussion protocols
This development comes with starter Tua Tagovailoa sidelined after he suffered a concussion last Thursday. The team’s handling of his availability on that short-week game drew sharp criticism, and led to new concussion protocols being enacted in time for Sunday’s slate of games. Under those new regulations, Bridgewater was taken to the locker room following the hit he sustained on the first play of the game.
Panthers not looking to trade Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Brian Burns
Early in the fallout from Matt Rhule‘s firing, reports emerged pointing the Panthers to a potential firesale. A day later, a Carolina potential trade-block flood seems less likely. The Panthers are notactively shopping Christian McCaffrey, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Multiple reports indicated the former All-Pro running back...
Marshawn Lynch joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' crew
Amazon's vice president of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue told "The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast" that former five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch had been hired by Amazon Prime Video to be a part of its “Thursday Night Football” pregame. The news comes two months...
49ers fear torn ACL for CB Emmanuel Moseley
The 49ers improved to 3-2 on the season with today’s win over the Panthers, but they paid a heavy price for it on the injury front. A number of key players left the game early, including cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the contest that Mosley is believed to have suffered a torn ACL.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny facing extended absence with fractured tibia
When speaking to the media, head coach Pete Carroll said that Penny has a “serious” ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for a while. Providing a different update with respect to diagnosis, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that Penny actually suffered a fractured tibia. In any event, the 26-year-old will undergo testing tomorrow to determine if surgery will be required. Rapoport adds that that will likely be the case, marking another injury blow to Penny’s career.
Colts place special teams ace Ashton Dulin on IR with foot injury
Ashton Dulin will be out for at least the next four games. The Colts announced that they’ve placed the wide receiver/special teams ace on injured reserve. To fill the open roster spot, the team signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Dulin suffered...
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks will get legitimate shot to keep job
The Panthers organization will have an important decision to make when it comes to replacing Matt Rhule, but the team is more than happy with their current arrangement. Steve Wilks took on the role of interim HC, and Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that this was always the team’s plan if things didn’t work out with their now-former head coach.
Seahawks expecting to bring back free-agent DE Bruce Irvin
Irvin is indeed back with the Seahawks, with NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reporting (via Twitter) the 10-year veteran is now on Seattle’s practice squad. Irvin was last with the Seahawks in 2020. A four-year Seahawk to start his career, Irvin has connections to both the team and new assistant...
Panthers owner backs GM Scott Fitterer
“Scott [Fitterer] is our GM,” Tepper said during the post-Matt Rhule firing press conference. “There’s no thought of mind right now. Right now, my focus is [on Steve] Wilks and how he can have success in his new role.”. Fitterer, 48, spent the bulk of his front...
Dan Campbell: CB Saivion Smith has full movement of extremities
Smith went down after engaging with Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. The contact on the play was relatively minimal, but caused him to be taken to hospital for further evaluation (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero). Fortunately, head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that Smith has full movement in his extremities. As a result, he is hopeful Smith will be able to accompany the team on the flight home, per Justin Rodgers of the Detroit News.
