Williams suffered a dislocated wrist on Sunday against the Bengals and was forced to leave the game early. For a stretch, he attempted to play through the injury before being forced to the sidelines. “He gutted it out,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He didn’t really say too much about it. So I don’t think anybody realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO