Titusville Herald
Arizona county mulls ballot hand-count, but lawyer says no
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a southeastern Arizona county were prepared to move ahead with a plan to hand count all ballots in November’s election alongside the normal machine count on Tuesday, but at the last minute the county attorney told the board they had no legal authority to do so.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
St. Louis Today. October 4, 2022. Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency. Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
