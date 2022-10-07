Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66
The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
williamsonherald.com
Friends, colleagues remember Emery for his impact on Franklin, plus his kindness toward all
From his vision to help shape Cool Springs to his advocacy for public transportation to his mentorship to many, Pat Emery will be remembered for his commitment to bettering Williamson County and the Greater Nashville area. Emery, CEO for Nashville-based Hall Emery whose career in commercial real estate spanned some...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
williamsonherald.com
FirstBank named as presenting sponsor for Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkinfest
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Franklin. Recognized as the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin’s historic downtown will be the scene for annual Wine Down Main Street
Downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers as the city gets set to hold Wine Down Main Street, a wine-tasting event that takes place along historic Main Street Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10 p.m. Voted the No. 1 charity event for more than 10 years in...
williamsonherald.com
October’s Art Scene features ideal weather, plenty of art and maybe a few ghosts
Officials, participants and attendees at October’s Franklin Art Scene Friday agreed this one did not disappoint. Sponsored by the Williamson County Art Council, the monthly art crawl through downtown Franklin was held in ideal weather and featured a wide range of artists displaying and selling their artwork. Adding to the fun of the evening were ghost tours being hosted all throughout the evening.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Lyle Douglas Sexton
Lyle Douglas Sexton, 88, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1934, in Romeo, Michigan. After high school he joined the army and served as a Pathfinder with the 11th Airborne at Fort Campbell during the Korean Conflict. In 1956, Lyle married Patricia Ligon and started a family. He earned a master’s degree in History from Western Kentucky University.
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
wvlt.tv
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
mainstreetmaury.com
Marcy Jo's Muletown closes after three years in business
Following three years in business, Marcy Jo’s Muletown has announced the closing of its Columbia location, located at 105 East 6th Street. The breakfast and brunch restaurant announced its closure in a post on Facebook last Wednesday, Oct. 5.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only lesbian-owned bar, celebrates 20 years
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only Lesbian-owned bar, celebrating being an inclusive space for two decades.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths
Blame the record-setting rainfall, not us. That’s the response by CSX Transportation, a national railroad company, to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of eight of the 22 victims who died in flash flooding in Waverly, Tenn., in August 2021. “This lawsuit seeks to turn a natural disaster of historic proportions into a […] The post In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
wgnradio.com
Dr. Natalie Marks on dog flu outbreaks
Following a dog flu outbreak in Nashville, TN, Dr. Natalie Marks says it can happen anywhere unless enough dogs are vaccinated. She explains signs of dog flu and why dog parents should pair up for protection with both the vaccine for dog flu and for Bordetella. Dogs as pirates seems...
Columbia home damaged following kitchen fire
The Columbia community received a reminder about the importance of kitchen safety after crews responded to a house fire Saturday night.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget to increase employee salaries
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...
Clarksville teen’s autopsy reveals starvation, ulcers & scars
Previously charged with child abuse and neglect, Cheyenne Maddox now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her son Kadaris Maddox.
