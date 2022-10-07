ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66

The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
FirstBank named as presenting sponsor for Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkinfest

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Franklin. Recognized as the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of...
FRANKLIN, TN
October’s Art Scene features ideal weather, plenty of art and maybe a few ghosts

Officials, participants and attendees at October’s Franklin Art Scene Friday agreed this one did not disappoint. Sponsored by the Williamson County Art Council, the monthly art crawl through downtown Franklin was held in ideal weather and featured a wide range of artists displaying and selling their artwork. Adding to the fun of the evening were ghost tours being hosted all throughout the evening.
FRANKLIN, TN
Obituary: Lyle Douglas Sexton

Lyle Douglas Sexton, 88, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1934, in Romeo, Michigan. After high school he joined the army and served as a Pathfinder with the 11th Airborne at Fort Campbell during the Korean Conflict. In 1956, Lyle married Patricia Ligon and started a family. He earned a master’s degree in History from Western Kentucky University.
FRANKLIN, TN
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
NASHVILLE, TN
Marcy Jo's Muletown closes after three years in business

Following three years in business, Marcy Jo’s Muletown has announced the closing of its Columbia location, located at 105 East 6th Street. The breakfast and brunch restaurant announced its closure in a post on Facebook last Wednesday, Oct. 5.
COLUMBIA, TN
In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths

Blame the record-setting rainfall, not us. That’s the response by CSX Transportation, a national railroad company, to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of eight of the 22 victims who died in flash flooding in Waverly, Tenn., in August 2021. “This lawsuit seeks to turn a natural disaster of historic proportions into a […] The post In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WAVERLY, TN
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation

Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Dr. Natalie Marks on dog flu outbreaks

Following a dog flu outbreak in Nashville, TN, Dr. Natalie Marks says it can happen anywhere unless enough dogs are vaccinated. She explains signs of dog flu and why dog parents should pair up for protection with both the vaccine for dog flu and for Bordetella. Dogs as pirates seems...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget to increase employee salaries

At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...

