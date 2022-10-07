Read full article on original website
Auto policy costs star in Georgia insurance regulator race
ATLANTA (AP) — Auto insurance costs have become the central issue in the election for Georgia's next insurance commissioner. John King, the Republican incumbent appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, says he's looking for ways to protect consumers but also strike a balance to make sure insurers don't flee the state.
Law enforcement encouraged to apply for $100M crime grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is encouraging law enforcement agencies to apply for a piece of a $100 million violent crime reduction grant. Lee, a Republican who is currently running for a second term, said Tuesday the grants will be used to “strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee.”
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
St. Louis Today. October 4, 2022. Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency. Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Arizona county mulls ballot hand-count, but lawyer says no
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a southeastern Arizona county were prepared to move ahead with a plan to hand count all ballots in November’s election alongside the normal machine count on Tuesday, but at the last minute the county attorney told the board they had no legal authority to do so.
