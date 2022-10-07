ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 7

BAY CITY, MI – We’ve entered the homestretch of the regular season. And many area standouts are hitting full stride. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit River#Game Day#American Football#Lakeview#Mac#Metro Detroit Week 7#Detroit University
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

3 regional champs headline Kalamazoo-area boys tennis 2022 state finals qualifiers

KALAMAZOO, MI – Cooler temperatures are signaling the end to the boys high school tennis season, but there is still a lot left to accomplish for the Michigan teams advancing to the state finals, which take place Oct. 14-15. The Kalamazoo area is well represented at this year’s Division 2, 3 and 4 boys tennis state finals, including local three teams – Mattawan, Sturgis and Kalamazoo Hackett – carrying regional championships into the final weekend.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy