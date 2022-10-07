Coworkers start GoFundMe for mom whose daughter died after being hit by tractor-trailer

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother told CN2 News her 15-year-old daughter, who died after being hit by a tractor-trailer, was a loving, loyal sister with an appetite for life.

South Carolina troopers said Cindy Leah Burns died on Sept. 28 after she was hit while trying to cross Highway 9 near Potters Road by the Lucky 99 convenience store, which is east of Lancaster. Burns was a student at Buford High School. Her mom told CN2 News the pair were extremely close.

Now, one business is working to rally behind the family that has lost so much.

Cindy Burns’ mom, Courtney, works as a receptionist at Lancaster Motor Company. Those who work at the company say she’s a loyal employee who customers look forward to seeing. They told CN2 News they were shocked when they heard Courtney lost her daughter, and they knew they had to help.

Spencer Evans works for Lancaster Motor Company and said Courtney received the tragic news while she was at work.

“Family of a friend is family, so that’s how we all look at it here,” Evans said.

He said he and his colleagues knew they had to help their coworker and friend by setting up a GoFundMe.

“We all know that regardless of anything right now, times are hard for everybody. So something like this happens, you don’t expect it, no parents should ever bury their children, so we set up a GoFundMe to help with any expenses,” Evans said. “It’s outrageous the amount of outpour from the community that we’ve gotten. In a time like this, it’s good to see a community come together during a time that we are living though right now.”

Courtney told CN2 News she is thankful for the support throughout the community and from Lancaster Motor Company. She said because of it, she’s been able to spend time with her family.

>> By Friday morning, the GoFundMe raised more than $7,300. Click here to donate.

Courtney told CN2 News the tragedy has made her value every moment and memory. She said it’s caused her to evaluate her priorities because none of us are promised tomorrow. She hopes parents will instill basic safety in their kids -- the importance of paying attention, looking both ways and putting their phones down.

She added her family was thinking and praying for the truck driver as well.

Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

