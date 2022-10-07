50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “ 50 Cent ” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support.

According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.

“$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math,” Marquise, 25, told entrepreneur and ex-rapper Choke No Joke.

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Choke then enlightened Marquise that he should’ve been receiving a total of $13,400, which would include the other half that 50 sends to Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. Choke then suggested that Tompkins also needed to take care of him and work. However, Marquise focused on the inadequate amount of money he received from his father.

“If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it,” Marquise challenged Choke, who instantly said that he could, just like many average citizens do each day.

“Choke you gotta stop comparing it, you comparing it to yourself, bro, you’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle. You can’t do that. I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright,” Marquise sympathized. “I had to rebuild my life over with $6700 a month. $81,000 a year.”

In 2017, 50 made it public news that he had completed all of his child support payments. He even took to social media to celebrate, but later apologized for the Instagram post. Marquise immediately criticized his father for making light of a very real situation for him.

At the time, the 47-year-old captioned the insensitive post: “Excuse me if I seem a little insensitive at times. I’m different. I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8.” After receiving a plethora of outraged comments, he deleted it.

50 Cent spoke about his relationship with Marquise and Shaniqua in 2020 during an Instagram Live interview with Van Lathan . Fif believes the root of all the drama starts with his son’s mother .

“It is sad, it’s a sad situation,” 50 expressed. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement … His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests.”

The Power boss also made it crystal clear in the interview that his love for his son had lessened.

“I used to,” he spoke. “I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn, but it’s the situation it is. My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”

Fif’s snake comments stem from a photo that Marquise posed in with Supreme McGriff Jr., the son of Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, who beefed with 50 years ago. Once he got a hold of the circulating photo on social media, all bets were off for the MC and his offspring. It was then that he publicly disowned his son.

50 responded to the hurtful photo with, “If both these little ni**as got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.”

Since then, 50 and former girlfriend, Daphne Joy, welcomed a baby boy in 2012. Sire Jackson just celebrated his 10th birthday.

