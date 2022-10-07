Volleyball: Ponies sweep Cretin-Derham Hall

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was far from perfect, but the Stillwater volleyball team maintained its unbeaten record in the Suburban East Conference with a 3-0 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 11-3), are tied with East Ridge (5-0, 13-5) atop the conference standings, defeated the Raiders by scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-18.

“We’ve been having a really nice season, but in all honesty it was not our best match,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said. “But a win is a win, which makes me happy. It will be tougher competition (against Irondale on Oct. 6) so we’ll have to play better.”

Stillwater was able to use the entire roster and pulled off a mid-game rally to completed the sweep. The Raiders (0-5, 4-14) built a 12-8 lead in Game 3, but Stillwater went on a 14-4 run to move in front 22-16.

“That was a big stretch for us,” Baumgard said. “We had a good lead in Games 1 and 2, but Game 3 we fell behind.”

The Ponies overcame some shortcomings in serving and serve receive. Stillwater finished with 13 aces, but served just 89-percent. Paige Herbert led the Ponies with three aces.

“We weren’t even serving that aggressively, but just making mistakes,” Baumgard said.

Belle Adams had a strong night in serve receive, an area Stillwater struggled with for much of the night. The senior passed at a 2.5 clip, which provided several options for the setters.

“That is really good,” Baumgard said.

Adison Benpard led the Ponies with 14 set assists while playing just the first two games. Emily Elletson paced the attack for Stillwater behind an efficient hitting performance, finishing with nine kills and just one error in 16 attempts — a .500 hitting percentage.

After hosting Irondale on Oct. 6, the Ponies travel to Park on Oct. 11 and then host East Ridge in a key conference match on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Raptors are the reigning state runner-ups and have won four SEC titles in the past five seasons. East Ridge has not drop a set in conference play during the past three seasons.