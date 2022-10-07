ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus dictator Lukashenko gives Putin a voucher for a tractor for his 70th birthday

By Christian Oliver For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Vladimir Putin was presented with an unusual gift for his 70th birthday today - a voucher for a tractor from the president of Belarus.

President Alexander Lukashenko presented the Russian president with a gift certificate for the tractor as leaders of ex-Soviet nations met at the Tsarist-era Konstantin Palace in St Petersburg

Lukashenko gifted the vehicle voucher in honor of Belarus's tractor industry which has been the pride of the country since Soviet times.

Lukashenko, who has been the autocratic leader of the ex-Soviet nation for nearly three decades, told reporters he has a model in his garden which is similar to the tractor that he gave Putin.

Putin (left) and Lukashenko (right) greet each other at a meeting in Sochi, Russia
It is not clear how Putin reacted  to his gift (file image of a tractor)

It was not clear how the Russian leader responded to the gift, Lukashenko's office revealed.

Putin made no mention the gift in televised remarks at the start of the meeting.

This is not the first time the Russian president has received a bizarre birthday gift.

Turkmenistan's autocratic president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov gave Putin a puppy for his birthday in 2017. The central Asian shepherd puppy was a gift for the Russian president’s as he turned 65.

Turkmenistan's president gave Putin a dog for his 65th birthday in Sochi in 2017

At the meeting between the ex-Soviet leaders, the Russian leaders talked about the need to discuss ways of settling conflicts between ex-Soviet nations.

He also talked about the need to exchange information between the states to fight terrorism, illegal drugs and other crime.

The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a loose alliance of ex-Soviet nations, will gathering again next week in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana.

