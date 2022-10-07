ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doncaster set to be without injured defender Joseph Olowu for six weeks

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Doncaster defender Joseph Olowu will be unavailable to face league leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The centre-back was substituted with a facial injury in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Rochdale after a collision with teammate James Maxwell and will be out for around six weeks.

A late decision will be made on the fitness of George Miller and Kyle Knoyle ahead of the weekend.

Other injury doubts include Tom Anderson, Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor while forward Lee Tomlin this week announced his retirement from football.

Orient will be hoping to return to winning ways as they travel to Yorkshire for a clash with manager Richie Wellens’ former club.

Tom James made his return in last week’s defeat to Newport – Orient’s first loss in 11 league games this season – and will be looking to make it back-to-back starts.

Fellow defender Rob Hunt is fit again and could return to the matchday squad after being absent since the start of September.

Midfielders Ant Georgiou and Stephen Duke-McKenna, along with forward Dan Nkrumah, remain sidelined.

RELATED PEOPLE
