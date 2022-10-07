ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#European Union#Manufacturing Industry#Business Industry#Cnn
WRAL

UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets

CNN — UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will publish details of his plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on October 31, more than three weeks earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to reassure investors and restore the government's badly damaged credibility. Kwarteng announced the new...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
WRAL

Danish Baltic Sea hit by power outage, cause unknown.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — A power outage hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm Monday with authorities saying that an underwater cable from Sweden that provides electricity had been cut. The reason for that was unknown. TREFOR, which provides Bornholm with power, said the island was “unfortunately affected by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Nexeo Plastics Signs Agreement With Roehm America to Distribute Additional PMMA Materials in Mexico

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, announced it will begin carrying and distributing Roehm’s ACRYLITE ®, ACRYMID ®, and non-medical CYREX ® and XT ® polymers in Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005792/en/ Nexeo Plastics’ extensive distribution network shortens order to delivery times. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
WRAL

Zelensky asks G7 for 'air shield' as rockets rain down on Ukraine

CNN — As deadly Russian airstrikes continued into a second day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the Group of 7 nations to help his country establish an "air shield" against aerial attacks. Zelensky's plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against...
POLITICS
WRAL

Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — China's threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic...
POLITICS
WRAL

Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail

CNN — On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Italy: Eritrea fugitive to be prosecuted for human smuggling

ROME — An Eritrean fugitive is being extradited to Italy to face human trafficking charges after he was picked up at Ethiopia's airport trying to board a flight for Australia, Italian police said Wednesday. Ghebremehdhin Temesghen Ghebru, 35, is accused of helping run a human smuggling operation that funneled...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy