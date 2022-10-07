Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Saudi Arabia and OPEC risk causing a US recession, Sen. Blumenthal says
CNN — OPEC and its allies have defended their decision to slash oil production by arguing they are trying to prepare for a potential economic downturn that would hurt energy demand. Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal isn't buying that argument from Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and is leading the push...
Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some rays of hope emerging
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices were unchanged for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
ISIS-linked militants are threatening huge natural gas reserves the world needs badly right now
CNN — Asmani Dadi had heard rumors about the insurgents. Then, one day, they came true. It was July 2020 and Dadi was a student in the town of Mocímboa da Praia, northern Mozambique. "They came ... from the forest and began to kill people. When they found...
WRAL
UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets
CNN — UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will publish details of his plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on October 31, more than three weeks earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to reassure investors and restore the government's badly damaged credibility. Kwarteng announced the new...
Airbus 'turns page' on Brexit but presses UK on helicopters, space
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The head of planemaker Airbus "turned the page" on the planemker's past opposition to Brexit and pledged to keep wings production in Britain, but said the European aerospace giant hoped to be "better understood" on helicopters and space.
Russia has depleted large part of precision ammunition - NATO official
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine and its industry cannot produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions, a senior NATO official said on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
The Bank of England is still trying to put out the fire Liz Truss started
CNN — The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government's plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic. The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to...
WRAL
Danish Baltic Sea hit by power outage, cause unknown.
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — A power outage hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm Monday with authorities saying that an underwater cable from Sweden that provides electricity had been cut. The reason for that was unknown. TREFOR, which provides Bornholm with power, said the island was “unfortunately affected by...
Nexeo Plastics Signs Agreement With Roehm America to Distribute Additional PMMA Materials in Mexico
THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, announced it will begin carrying and distributing Roehm’s ACRYLITE ®, ACRYMID ®, and non-medical CYREX ® and XT ® polymers in Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005792/en/ Nexeo Plastics’ extensive distribution network shortens order to delivery times. (Photo: Business Wire)
WRAL
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
CNN — Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined...
WRAL
Zelensky asks G7 for 'air shield' as rockets rain down on Ukraine
CNN — As deadly Russian airstrikes continued into a second day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the Group of 7 nations to help his country establish an "air shield" against aerial attacks. Zelensky's plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against...
WRAL
Israel and Lebanon reach historic agreement, paving the way to potentially rich gas exploration
CNN — Israel and Lebanon have reached a historic agreement, leaders on each side said separately on Tuesday, settling a years-long maritime border dispute involving major oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean. "The final version of the offer is satisfactory to Lebanon and meets its demands and preserved...
WRAL
A failed truce renewal in Yemen could further complicate US-Saudi relations
CNN — After a rare six months of relative calm, Yemen's warring sides last week failed to renew a truce deal, with calls from the United Nations for an extension falling on deaf ears. With one side backed by Iran and the other by Saudi Arabia, it remains to...
WRAL
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — China's threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic...
WRAL
Air France and Airbus charged with involuntary homicide for Rio-Paris crash in 2009
CNN — The trial of two of France's biggest companies began Monday over the crash of Air France flight 447 in 2009 that killed 228 passengers and crew. The national flag carrier and Toulouse-based Airbus have been charged with involuntary homicide for their part in the disaster over the Atlantic.
WRAL
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
CNN — Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion. Moscow had fired 75 rockets towards Ukraine by midday...
WRAL
Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail
CNN — On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse...
WRAL
Italy: Eritrea fugitive to be prosecuted for human smuggling
ROME — An Eritrean fugitive is being extradited to Italy to face human trafficking charges after he was picked up at Ethiopia's airport trying to board a flight for Australia, Italian police said Wednesday. Ghebremehdhin Temesghen Ghebru, 35, is accused of helping run a human smuggling operation that funneled...
Comments / 0