DDG Does Not Want To Box Himself Into The YouTube Space, And We Support Him
The rapper recently released his album, ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You,’ on September 30. Oh, YouTube – you just had to be there. From singer-songwriter Tori Kelly and rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion to beauty influencer Jackie Aina, the video streaming platform was once a place where talents were shared, stories were told, and safe spaces were curated for fun content of all kinds for everyone of every niche to behold. Now, the label of “YouTuber” has almost been disbanded as our favorite content creators are peeking their heads from out of the narrow lane and embarking on new adventures in entrepreneurship, music, brand deals, and more. For DDG, this meant using his platform to show his audience what his music skills are made of.
Exclusive: 'P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse And Longtime Love Nafeesha Tie The Knot In Star-Studded LA Wedding
The celebration had everything, from famous faces, to a performance by the actor, and a cannabis bar for guests to light up with. See the photos!. While many people may know actor J. Alphonse from his star-making turn in the Starz hit P-Valley, his wife, Nafeesha, got to know him long before the fame. She met him in 2016. Back then he was a burgeoning actor on the stage in Oakland, who also, on the complete opposite side of the country, beat on buckets as a drummer in subway stations in NYC to make ends meet. She didn’t write him off as he balanced those jobs to make a living.
Sanaa Lathan Reflects On 'Brown Sugar' For The Film's 20th Anniversary
"You just never know when you're working on something that's going to resonate," she says. Sanaa Lathan almost didn’t do Brown Sugar. It was the summer of 2000 and she was poised to perform in New York’s Shakespeare in the Park, a free, annual theatrical production. The play was a dream of hers and she wasn’t sure that Sugar, a cult classic that turns 20 today, had a strong enough script. The film industry was also revving up for a strike that would follow the longest Hollywood work stoppage on record. So Lathan chose Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and went on about her business.
‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell’s Meticulous Class on Black Film History
It happens every few decades, each time more reverentially than the last: declarations of Black art’s existence. There are whispers of a renaissance, talk of watershed moments. Certain demographics rush to celebrate its arrival, and those allergic to trends (or with a memory longer than a decade) dutifully remind that it’s always been here. Chatter about representation, necessity, meaning and craft is run through until it fizzles. And then we do it again. Elvis Mitchell’s Is That Black Enough for You?!?, which premiered at the New York Film Festival and lands on Netflix Nov. 11, is the kind of work that...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Zendaya Styles Longtime Stylist And Fashion Mentor Law Roach
The pair switched roles for Law Roach’s cover shoot for FASHION Magazine. Law Roach is one of the most in-demand stylists right now – and with a reason. Not only was the 44-year-old recently included in TIME’s 100 Next series of emerging leaders, but he also received the CFDA’s 2022 stylist award.
Future Black Millionaires
At the recent ESSENCE Festival of Culture, SheaMoisture took to the stage with their partner, the New Voices Foundation, to empower Black entrepreneurs and reveal three Black-owned businesses whose lives changed in an instant. Launched in 2021, the fund is part of SheaMoisture’s longstanding commitment to reinvesting in the Black...
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Monica Poses In Pastel For Latest Joe Freshgoods X New Balance Campaign
The anticipated Performance Art collection drops on October 21. Since fans coined Monica’s nickname “Goonica,” the legendary R&B songstress has tapped into the energy since. The alter ego made an impressionable appearance in streetwear brand Joe Freshgood’s latest New Balance campaign named, Performance Art. From middle finger throws to an attitudinizing over-the-shoulder shot, Goonica balances an edgy touch to the playful collection.
Marvel Studios Moves World Premiere For ‘Wakanda Forever’ To Earlier Release Date
The ‘Black Panther’ sequel will debut on Tuesday, October 25th in Los Angeles, two weeks before the film hits theaters. The highly-anticipated film Wakanda Forever, will be here sooner – much sooner – than you think. According to the movie listing platform Average Socialite, the Black...
Snoop Dogg Launches Cannabis-Infused Potato Chip Brand As The Latest Move In His Burgeoning Cannabis Empire
Snazzle-O's are one of the only savory THC-based snacks on the market. Snoop Dogg has his hands in everything. Now, it looks like he wants our hands to be in a bag of his potato chips. In a news release shared with ESSENCE, the rap icon and consummate businessman has...
