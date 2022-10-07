Read full article on original website
Bedford Redevelopment Commission provides updates to the new police station
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission discussed updates to the new Police Station progress during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. The final process of the design stage has been completed, and the remaining balance of $58,400 was approved for payment to Midwestern Engineers. The next phase will include the open bid process, with a special meeting set for Thursday, November 3rd to award the bid.
Mill Creek Road to be closed Friday, October 14th near the Lehigh Plant
MITCHELL – In part with the ongoing Lehigh Hanson expansion project, Mill Creek Road will be closed to through traffic on Friday, October 14th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Robinson Construction. No vehicles will be allowed through the blockade at the intersections of Mill Creek Road and...
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project
INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure delayed – again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure is being delayed – again. It was set to start Monday, then got delayed to Wednesday. But now officials say it won't happened Wednesday either. Crews have not yet said when they expect work to begin, but it...
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission reschedule meeting to October 20th
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission meeting has been rescheduled from Thursday, October 13th, to Thursday, October 20th, following a scheduling conflict. The agenda items remain the same, and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the...
Flynn & Sons Excavating & Paving approved for snow removal during the 2022-2023 winter season
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Commissioners approved the Snow removal contract for the winter of 2022-2023 during their meeting Tuesday morning. Flynn & Sons Excavating & Paving will continue to provide services throughout Lawrence County when impending snow storms are set to arrive. The terms of the contract...
Ripley County switching to Hyper-Reach mass notification system
Ripley County, IN — Ripley County will have a new mass notification system beginning in 2023. The county’s Emergency Management Agency is switching to Hyper-Reach to notify the public of emergencies. Residents will be able to sign up to receive alerts by phone, text, email, and other methods.
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
Police Log: October 12, 2022
7:25 a.m. Property damage accident at U.S. Highway 50 East and Hawthorne Drive. 11:48 a.m. Property damage accident at 16th and H streets. 2:08 p.m. Property damage accident in the 2100 block of H Street. 10:12 p.m. Property damage accident in the 600 block of 16th Street. Incidents – October...
Inspections on Kennedy Bridge will bring lane closures on I-65 South for 2 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inspections on the Kennedy Bridge will lead to sporadic lane closures over the course of the next two months. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closures will be contained to the far-left and far-right lanes of Interstate 65 South as crews test the metal welds of the bridge.
All lanes of traffic blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after business catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after a business caught on fire near Centerfield. A brush pile caught on fire and spread to a tree care business, according to officials. No one has been injured in the fire. Several Oldham...
City of Bloomington limits scooter use after recent death and injuries
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington has directed scooter companies to limit scooter use following the recent death of an IU Student and “mounting late-night injuries related to scooter use.”. In a post on the City of Bloomington Facebook page, scooter use will only be permitted from 5...
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
Lawrence County Commissioners discuss efforts by public defenders office
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Lawrence County Chief Public Defender, Tim Sledd, shared updates to the jail population and efforts made by his department during the Lawrence County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Branham was attending to another issue and was unable to attend the meeting, but Sledd shared that...
The Bloomington Common Council to meet in special session on Wednesday, October 12th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers room 115 at the Shower’s Building at 401 N. Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link.
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
Air Care Called to Weekend Crash in Carroll County
Two Freightliners were involved in the crash on I-71. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury accident in Carroll County. The crash took place on Saturday on Interstate 71 near the 44-mile marker. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the...
Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO
OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
