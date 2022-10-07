ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Bedford Redevelopment Commission provides updates to the new police station

BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission discussed updates to the new Police Station progress during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. The final process of the design stage has been completed, and the remaining balance of $58,400 was approved for payment to Midwestern Engineers. The next phase will include the open bid process, with a special meeting set for Thursday, November 3rd to award the bid.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project

INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure delayed – again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure is being delayed – again. It was set to start Monday, then got delayed to Wednesday. But now officials say it won't happened Wednesday either. Crews have not yet said when they expect work to begin, but it...
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Government
City
Seymour, IN
Seymour, IN
Traffic
Jackson County, IN
Government
Seymour, IN
Government
County
Jackson County, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
WRBI Radio

Ripley County switching to Hyper-Reach mass notification system

Ripley County, IN — Ripley County will have a new mass notification system beginning in 2023. The county’s Emergency Management Agency is switching to Hyper-Reach to notify the public of emergencies. Residents will be able to sign up to receive alerts by phone, text, email, and other methods.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Indot#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Jackson Co#Crawford Murphy#Tilly Inc#S R 258#C R 100 E
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 12, 2022

7:25 a.m. Property damage accident at U.S. Highway 50 East and Hawthorne Drive. 11:48 a.m. Property damage accident at 16th and H streets. 2:08 p.m. Property damage accident in the 2100 block of H Street. 10:12 p.m. Property damage accident in the 600 block of 16th Street. Incidents – October...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Weekend Crash in Carroll County

Two Freightliners were involved in the crash on I-71. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury accident in Carroll County. The crash took place on Saturday on Interstate 71 near the 44-mile marker. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Fox 59

Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO

OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
CLINTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy