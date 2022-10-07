BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission discussed updates to the new Police Station progress during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. The final process of the design stage has been completed, and the remaining balance of $58,400 was approved for payment to Midwestern Engineers. The next phase will include the open bid process, with a special meeting set for Thursday, November 3rd to award the bid.

