Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market proves Indiana is about more than corn
BLOOMINGTON – “There’s More Than Corn In Indiana!” Its identity within the “Corn Belt” however, may hide Indiana’s agricultural diversity. Indiana ranks among the top five states in the production of tomatoes, cantaloupes, watermelons, peppermint, and spearmint, and is one of the nation’s major producers of cucumbers, snap beans, apples and blueberries.
wbiw.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a kite surfing incident on Lake Michigan that claimed the life of a Bremen man. On Saturday at 5:23 p.m. CT, LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
wbiw.com
Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen
BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
wbiw.com
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project
INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day
Bloomington, Ind. – Indigenous Peoples Day honors the Native or Indigenous Peoples of North America in all their diversity and complexity. While not a federal holiday, it is celebrated by more than a dozen states and more than 130 cities. In 2018, Mayor Hamilton proclaimed October 8 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, making Bloomington the first city in Indiana to recognize the important day.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington limits scooter use after recent death and injuries
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington has directed scooter companies to limit scooter use following the recent death of an IU Student and “mounting late-night injuries related to scooter use.”. In a post on the City of Bloomington Facebook page, scooter use will only be permitted from 5...
wbiw.com
Drive-through flu shot clinics in Bedford and Paoli
Flu season is expected to hit Indiana early this year. Give your immune system a helping hand and stop by an IU Health drive-up flu shot clinic this October to get your vaccination as soon as possible. Drive-up vaccine clinics will be held in both Paoli and Bedford locations, from...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Environmental Management announces $3.5 million available for clean air projects
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced Round 4 of the DieselWise Indiana with Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Option program’s grant funding which will distribute awards ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000. The total available funding for this round is $3.5 million. The grant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council to meet in special session on Wednesday, October 12th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers room 115 at the Shower’s Building at 401 N. Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link.
wbiw.com
BNL Marching Stars qualify for State Finals
BEDFORD – On Saturday October 8th, the Bedford North Lawrence Marching Stars traveled to Jasper, IN, to perform their show, “Through the Clouds,” in the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims in hopes of qualifying to compete in the State Finals for marching bands. The Marching Stars had a successful...
wbiw.com
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate is on the rise
INDIANAPOLIS – The maternal mortality rate in Indiana is on the rise, according to the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee 2022 Annual Report from the state Department of Health. According to the review committee, there were 92 pregnancy-associated deaths in 2020. That means women and girls died during pregnancy...
wbiw.com
ISP Troopers investigating shooting on I-70 near Keystone Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS – Troopers are investigating an incident that led to a driver being shot on I-70 westbound near the Keystone Avenue Exit. Monday evening, Troopers from the Indiana State Police along with Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue. When first responders arrived they located a man in a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening however the victim was transported by Indianapolis EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Two Lawrence juveniles injured in drive-by shooting Monday morning
LAWRENCE – Two teenage boys were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday on the southwest side of Lawrence, police say. Police responded around 9:40 a.m. Monday to the 4600 block of North Hartman Drive. Officers on the edge of the street found two teenage boys, believed to be ages 15 and 16, had been shot when someone in a vehicle opened fire on them.
wbiw.com
Stars draw Shelbyville in sectional opener
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence will make its postseason debut in a new sectional against a totally new opponent. The Stars (4-4) will travel to Shelbyville (1-7) for the first round of Class 4A’s Sectional 23 on Oct. 21. BNL, which will start the chase for only its second sectional title, has never played the Golden Bears. That winner will face either No.8 Martinsville (6-2) or Greenwood (1-7) in the semifinal.
wbiw.com
BNL football statistics
FOOTBALL STATISTICS (8 games) BNL – First downs 93 (53 by run, 32 by pass, 8 by penalty); Rushing 258-1,349 (168.6 per game, 5.2 per carry); Passing 76-175-3-1,094 (136.8 per game, 43.4 percent); Fumbles 6 (lost 2); Penalties 57-507 Opp. – First downs 103 (58 by run, 37 by...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb prioritizes Global Cooperation in Europe to advance energy and life sciences industries
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb returned to Indianapolis Friday, concluding a weeklong economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland. During the trip, a Gov. Holcomb-led delegation, which includes Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, met some of the state’s largest foreign-owned businesses and advanced partnerships focused on industry growth and innovation in clean energy and life sciences.
wbiw.com
Bring your students to learn about contemporary Native American life
INDIANAPOLIS – November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Indiana State Museum is set to host a special day of learning and exploring Native Americans’ continued impact in the community, Indiana, and beyond. Learn about contemporary Native American life, and discover the variety of tribal nations within...
wbiw.com
Hoosier Networks Transformational Fiber-Network Video Update
BLOOMINGTON – Watch Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Meridiam North America CEO Nicolas Rubio as they discuss the upcoming transformational $50-million-plus network bringing high-speed internet access to all of Bloomington. Hoosier Networks, the fiber network utility provider established by Meridiam, and the City continue to collaborate on a groundbreaking...
wbiw.com
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations to honor memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
LAFAYETTE – The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday by his roommate, 22-year-old Ji Min Shain, at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Decatur County man arrested for damaging Judge’s vehicle
GREENSBURG – On October 5, 2022, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a Decatur County, Indiana man on charges after he intentionally caused damage to a Decatur County Judge’s vehicle. The investigation began a week earlier, when the investigation was referred to the Indiana State Police from the Greensburg...
Comments / 0