INDIANAPOLIS – Troopers are investigating an incident that led to a driver being shot on I-70 westbound near the Keystone Avenue Exit. Monday evening, Troopers from the Indiana State Police along with Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue. When first responders arrived they located a man in a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening however the victim was transported by Indianapolis EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO