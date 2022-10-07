ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again

SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Art#Furniture#Urban Renewal#East African#Somali#European
MinnPost

Opioid overdoses are climbing in the Twin Cities

The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson and Jeff Hargarten have a piece on surging opioid overdoses in the Twin Cities — and what’s being done about it. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports that Minnesota schools will be able to apply for some of $10 million in federal funds designated for school mental health and safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments

Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Minnesota

Kendall Hampton sentenced in 2-year-old's shooting at Mpls. apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a fire arm in connection with a 2-year-old boy's gunshot injury earlier this year.Kendall Hampton was sentenced Tuesday for the March 14 incident; he was also sentenced to four years in prison for endangering a child, to be served concurrently with the five-year sentence.Back in March, Police responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue and found a child that had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Hampton was in the lobby of the apartment building,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Protesters interrupt city meeting following encampment clearing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city meeting abruptly ended Thursday when about 40 protesters showed up to voice concern over the handling of recent encampment evictions. Protesters interrupted the planning commission meeting shortly after it started, voicing concerns over clearing a North Minneapolis homeless encampment earlier in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mpls keeps the homeless on the move

Update: One day after the publishing of this story, the city of Minneapolis evicted two other unhoused encampments. Activists estimate the total number of people forcibly removed from encampments at 210 in the past six days, notably higher than the average 70 open shelter beds countywide per night. Officials claim...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews respond to multiple garage fires in south Minneapolis Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple burning garages within a few miles of each other Thursday morning.The first incident happened around 5:50 a.m. on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South. Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the garage and extinguished it before it spread.About 3 miles away and 15 minutes later, crews found a small fire inside a garage on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. That fire was also extinguished with no injuries.Around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported a garbage can fire had spread to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. That's about 5 miles from the previous fire. Crews put out that fire.The last reported fire occurred around 7:10 a.m., just down the block on Snelling. That garage was fully engulfed, but crews managed to extinguish it.All of the fires are being investigated, and the fire department called in police to assist due to the close proximity of the fires in both time and distance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy