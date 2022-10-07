Read full article on original website
Related
Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again
SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads.
Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Homeless support advocates set up encampment outside Minneapolis city hall
A small encampment is set up outside of historic Minneapolis city hall in reaction to the clearing of a homeless camp west of downtown last week
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis
Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opioid overdoses are climbing in the Twin Cities
The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson and Jeff Hargarten have a piece on surging opioid overdoses in the Twin Cities — and what’s being done about it. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports that Minnesota schools will be able to apply for some of $10 million in federal funds designated for school mental health and safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments
Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendall Hampton sentenced in 2-year-old's shooting at Mpls. apartment
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a fire arm in connection with a 2-year-old boy's gunshot injury earlier this year.Kendall Hampton was sentenced Tuesday for the March 14 incident; he was also sentenced to four years in prison for endangering a child, to be served concurrently with the five-year sentence.Back in March, Police responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue and found a child that had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Hampton was in the lobby of the apartment building,...
fox9.com
Protesters interrupt city meeting following encampment clearing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city meeting abruptly ended Thursday when about 40 protesters showed up to voice concern over the handling of recent encampment evictions. Protesters interrupted the planning commission meeting shortly after it started, voicing concerns over clearing a North Minneapolis homeless encampment earlier in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls keeps the homeless on the move
Update: One day after the publishing of this story, the city of Minneapolis evicted two other unhoused encampments. Activists estimate the total number of people forcibly removed from encampments at 210 in the past six days, notably higher than the average 70 open shelter beds countywide per night. Officials claim...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
Crews respond to multiple garage fires in south Minneapolis Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple burning garages within a few miles of each other Thursday morning.The first incident happened around 5:50 a.m. on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South. Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the garage and extinguished it before it spread.About 3 miles away and 15 minutes later, crews found a small fire inside a garage on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. That fire was also extinguished with no injuries.Around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported a garbage can fire had spread to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. That's about 5 miles from the previous fire. Crews put out that fire.The last reported fire occurred around 7:10 a.m., just down the block on Snelling. That garage was fully engulfed, but crews managed to extinguish it.All of the fires are being investigated, and the fire department called in police to assist due to the close proximity of the fires in both time and distance.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 1