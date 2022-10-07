Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
Five key takeaways from Kansas State’s ugly road victory over the Iowa State Cyclones
Kansas State’s road win over Iowa State was anything but easy
KVOE
Person killed after incident with train in east Emporia
Emporia Police officers say one person is dead after a pedestrian-train incident in east Emporia early Tuesday. Police and Emporia Fire were called to the railroad junction near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am. The person was apparently hit by an Amtrak train. Other details are currently pending. The...
adastraradio.com
Karen M. Kliewer
On Thursday October 6, 2022, Karen Melita Kliewer of rural Canton, Kansas, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away. She was 72 years old. She was born to Jack and Lila (Dodge) Hatfield in Kingman, Kansas on September 19, 1950. After graduating from Kingman High School she attended Salt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
KVOE
A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday
Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
Small earthquake shakes part of Dickinson County
HOPE - A small earthquake rattled part of Dickinson County Sunday morning. A 2.4 magnitude quake struck at 8:37 a.m. Sunday east-northeast of Hope, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just east of Rain Road between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
esubulletin.com
Former Emporia State interim president condemns ‘mass firings’ in letter
Former Emporia State interim president and major donor H. Edward Flentje sent a letter on Oct. 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) and ESU President Ken Hush urging them to rethink the recent changes across campus. “The vision that the mass firing will lead to a prosperous future...
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
J-Steppers celebrate 50 years at JCHS
J-Steppers have been in existence at Junction City High School for 50 years. Their 50-year reunion was held Friday in conjunction with Homecoming activities at JCHS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
WIBW
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
Chevy pickup reported stolen from 1000 block of Quincy in Salina
A mint green, 1994 Chevy 1500 pickup is missing from the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Cort Elliot, 22, Salina, reported his Chevy pickup stolen on Oct. 8. Elliot had been out of town for a couple days and, when he returned, his pickup was gone. A Smoky Valley High School and Don't Tread on Me sticker are located on the missing pickup.
Riley County Police Department cautions motorists to stay clear
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road. The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of […]
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify, speak with man connected to burglary
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking to speak to a man in connection with a recent burglary. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says officials are attempting to identify an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an early October burglary,. RCPD said the man...
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
Comments / 0