ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Person killed after incident with train in east Emporia

Emporia Police officers say one person is dead after a pedestrian-train incident in east Emporia early Tuesday. Police and Emporia Fire were called to the railroad junction near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am. The person was apparently hit by an Amtrak train. Other details are currently pending. The...
EMPORIA, KS
adastraradio.com

Karen M. Kliewer

On Thursday October 6, 2022, Karen Melita Kliewer of rural Canton, Kansas, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away. She was 72 years old. She was born to Jack and Lila (Dodge) Hatfield in Kingman, Kansas on September 19, 1950. After graduating from Kingman High School she attended Salt...
CANTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
City
Winfield, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Mcpherson, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday

Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcpherson High School
Salina Post

Multiple shots fired into Salina residence

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Chevy pickup reported stolen from 1000 block of Quincy in Salina

A mint green, 1994 Chevy 1500 pickup is missing from the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Cort Elliot, 22, Salina, reported his Chevy pickup stolen on Oct. 8. Elliot had been out of town for a couple days and, when he returned, his pickup was gone. A Smoky Valley High School and Don't Tread on Me sticker are located on the missing pickup.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Riley County Police Department cautions motorists to stay clear

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road. The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify, speak with man connected to burglary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking to speak to a man in connection with a recent burglary. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says officials are attempting to identify an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an early October burglary,. RCPD said the man...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy