Hollister, CA

COMMUNITY OPINION: The story behind Measure Q

This community opinion was contributed by Javier Vasquez-Rivera. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
General Election 2022: San Juan Bautista City Council election

Leslie Jordan and Jackie Morris-Lopez. Photo by Robert Eliason (left) and courtesy of candidate (right). San Juan Bautista voters in the Nov. 8 will have five candidates to choose from as they elect three new City Council members to fill three open seats: Jose Aranda, incumbent Leslie Jordan, Steve Morris, Jackie Morris-Lopez, and E. J. Sabathia. The three top vote-getters will serve four-year terms on the council.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
COMMUNITY OPINION: Measure Q gives community the power

This community opinion was contributed by Mary Zanger. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
HOLLISTER, CA
San Juan Bautista dedicates new Senior Citizens Center

Local dignitaries and members of the senior community of San Juan Bautista gathered on Oct. 6 at the St. Francis Retreat to honor the late Mary Sellen by dedicating the new Senior Citizens Center in her name. The center project is spearheaded by San Juan Bautista residents, including San Juan...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
Nenette Marie Corotto

Nenette Marie Corotto passed away on October 8, 2022 at the age of 86 years, in Hollister California, at her home peacefully with family by her side after a long illness. Nenette was born in Hollister, CA to Marie Louise Rondy and Leon J. Latapie on July 17, 1936. Nenette spent her early life living in Hollister where she helped with the family business, the Model French Laundry. She attended Fremont and R.O. Hardin Grammar Schools. Her favorite pet was her horse “Rusty” that her parents gave her for her 88th grade graduation. She loved horses and riding her whole life. She was also a Jobs Daughter and member of the Episcopal Church. She was a Cheerleader for the San Benito Joint Union High School. She left to attend the University of California, Davis pursuing her B.A. in Home Economics with the goal of becoming a High School Teacher but chose a different path, her senior year and left to attend Heald’s Business College.
HOLLISTER, CA
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?

Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled

The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
SAN JOSE, CA
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department

SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Another Scandal at the Jail

Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

