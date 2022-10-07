Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY OPINION: The story behind Measure Q
This community opinion was contributed by Javier Vasquez-Rivera.
General Election 2022: San Juan Bautista City Council election
Leslie Jordan and Jackie Morris-Lopez. Photo by Robert Eliason (left) and courtesy of candidate (right). San Juan Bautista voters in the Nov. 8 will have five candidates to choose from as they elect three new City Council members to fill three open seats: Jose Aranda, incumbent Leslie Jordan, Steve Morris, Jackie Morris-Lopez, and E. J. Sabathia. The three top vote-getters will serve four-year terms on the council.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Measure Q gives community the power
This community opinion was contributed by Mary Zanger.
San Juan Bautista dedicates new Senior Citizens Center
Local dignitaries and members of the senior community of San Juan Bautista gathered on Oct. 6 at the St. Francis Retreat to honor the late Mary Sellen by dedicating the new Senior Citizens Center in her name. The center project is spearheaded by San Juan Bautista residents, including San Juan...
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
Nenette Marie Corotto
Nenette Marie Corotto passed away on October 8, 2022 at the age of 86 years, in Hollister California, at her home peacefully with family by her side after a long illness. Nenette was born in Hollister, CA to Marie Louise Rondy and Leon J. Latapie on July 17, 1936. Nenette spent her early life living in Hollister where she helped with the family business, the Model French Laundry. She attended Fremont and R.O. Hardin Grammar Schools. Her favorite pet was her horse “Rusty” that her parents gave her for her 88th grade graduation. She loved horses and riding her whole life. She was also a Jobs Daughter and member of the Episcopal Church. She was a Cheerleader for the San Benito Joint Union High School. She left to attend the University of California, Davis pursuing her B.A. in Home Economics with the goal of becoming a High School Teacher but chose a different path, her senior year and left to attend Heald’s Business College.
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?
Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled
The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Officials: Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper in California
MENLO PARK, Calif. — A man who was trimming trees in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday died after falling into a wood chipper, officials say. The Menlo Police Department confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a man has died after officers received reports that he fell into a wood chipper.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department
SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
Endangered species found in Santa Cruz creek for first time after dam removal
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in CentralCalifornia. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
