Pflugerville, TX

Eater

Austin Seafood Truck Gets Into the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Spirit Again for Halloween

Another Austin food spot is turning into a pop culture restaurant for Halloween again. This time, it’s South Austin seafood truck Huckleberry, which will turn itself into the titular restaurant from the popular and highly acclaimed animated series Bob’s Burgers. The Halloween pop-up will take place at the truck’s permanent address at the distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. at 440 East St Elmo Road, Unit F in the East Congress neighborhood on Saturday, October 29.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A New Bar With 1970s Vibes Is Opening on East 12th

A new bar is opening in Central East Austin this week. Skinny’s Off Track will debut on 1806 East 12th Street starting on Friday, October 14. The bar will serve a lot of beer and whiskeys, as well as cocktails like pina Coladas, mint juleps, and the Orange Cooler drink made with Sunkist soda, along with other beverages. There’s an on-site food truck called Off Track Bites, which will serve a comfort food menu. Expect Italian bee sandwiches, potato cones, and mini-corn dogs. The bar will offer a weekly-changing $12 Daily Trifecta special, which comes with a beer, a shot, and a dish.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
slantmagazine.com

The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022

Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
AUSTIN, TX
papercitymag.com

Austin’s 5 Coolest Hotels — Where to Stay If You Want Something Extra Distinctive

Goldie's at Austin Proper Hotel & Residences helps make it one of the coolest hotels in Texas' coolest city. It’s a long-known fact that some things are just a little cooler — and dare we say better — in Austin. When it comes to hotels and standout places to stay, that may be (arguably) even more the case. From a private retreat reconceived by a lauded international designer to a farmhouse brewery turned inn poised on 165 acres in the Texas Hill Country, here are The 5 Coolest Hotels in Austin:
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Yoyo Bubble Tea Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Luci, Emma and Austen Rohrs, the business offers a wide variety of specialty drinks and food. “We started our business because of our love for tasty teas and coffees coupled with a passion to serve,” the Rohrs told Hello Georgetown. “We provide a wide variety of bubble tea flavors along with multiple bubble/boba options as well as our specialty coffees for drink. We also serve chicken wings (marinated with our own special blend for 36 hrs.), bubble waffles and various sides.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Austin

Austin has a wide variety of Italian cuisine, including authentic Neapolitan pizza, fresh, springy pasta, and restaurants serving Italian-American red sauce. Austin’s abundance of Italian restaurants might be a little overwhelming, but in the nicest manner possible. Italian cuisine comes in a vast range, which Austin is fortunate to have.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX

