Read full article on original website
Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles’ Walklin takes fourth at Lions Meet of Champions
The Windom cross country team made its annual trek north to face the toughest competition of the season Saturday at the Lions Meet of Champions, held at Arrowwood Resort near Alexandria. The meet features past state champion teams, with the majority of the field consisting of large Class AAA schools.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Homecoming king and queen
Windom Area High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen on Sunday. Elliot Espenson was named homecoming queen and Bryan Macario Rios was named homecoming king.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom School Board meeting on Monday
Windom Area School’s will have a board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Windom City Council Chamber. Some of the items on the agenda are the public hearing on tax abatement for 1923 Bud Road and the approval resolution for that property along with the administrative reports for grades K-5 and 6-12.
Comments / 0