San Francisco, CA

“I’m definitely not putting it past him”: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Jason Verrett can fill in for Emmanuel Moseley

On Monday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed ESPN's report that Emmanuel Moseley's season is over after the cornerback suffered a torn ACL against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Moseley started all five games this season and was having an impressive year. On Sunday, Moseley intercepted Panthers quarterback...
49ers-Panthers Injury Updates: Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Robbie Gould ruled out

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 5.
49ers-Panthers: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw among 7 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. In addition, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, tight end Tyler Kroft, and tackle Trent Williams are recovering from lengthier injuries. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore suffered his hamstring injury during Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
49ers signing kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers are signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move comes after Robbie Gould suffered a knee contusion during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. "He has some swelling. We'll see how it goes throughout the week," head...
49ers rise in Week 6 power rankings after two-game win streak

The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the struggling Carolina Panthers, getting the latter's head coach, Matt Rhule, fired after the 37-14 beating. It was the Bay Area team's first matchup in a two-game East Coast trip. The 49ers didn't return to the West Coast, opting to spend the week practicing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
No Huddle Podcast: Good Jimmy + Aggressive Kyle & 49ers Defense Is Dominant Despite Crushing Injuries

(Episode 177) - Al, Zain, and Brian open up the show by talking about the positive vibes from the 49er's costly victory over the Panthers in Carolina. They talk about how dominant the win was and how good the offense was. They talk about Jimmy Garoppolo and how this is his second consecutive good game and get into the criticism he receives on the internet. They also talk about the rest of the offense, particularly Jauan Jennings and Jeff Wilson, who, along with Jimmy G, set the tone for the game with their toughness.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 6 matchup vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices at The Greenbrier in West Virginia this week as the team prepares for its Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
ATLANTA, GA
