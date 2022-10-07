Read full article on original website
“I’m definitely not putting it past him”: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Jason Verrett can fill in for Emmanuel Moseley
On Monday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed ESPN's report that Emmanuel Moseley's season is over after the cornerback suffered a torn ACL against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Moseley started all five games this season and was having an impressive year. On Sunday, Moseley intercepted Panthers quarterback...
49ers-Panthers Injury Updates: Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Robbie Gould ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 5.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo: We’ve got to find ways to get the ball in Jauan Jennings’ hands
Jauan Jennings only caught two passes for 45 yards, but the 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is proving to be a valuable offensive weapon for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Jennings bullied his way toward the end zone on a 32-yard reception to set up a San Francisco touchdown in the...
49ers-Panthers: Kyle Shanahan fears ACL injury for Emmanuel Moseley, provides other injury updates
The San Francisco 49ers fear a severe knee injury for Emmanuel Moseley. With the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter, the veteran cornerback went down with what appeared to be a leg injury. Moseley needed assistance from safety Talanoa Hufanga and a medical staff member to make his way to the sideline.
49ers-Panthers: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw among 7 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. In addition, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, tight end Tyler Kroft, and tackle Trent Williams are recovering from lengthier injuries. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore suffered his hamstring injury during Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
49ers signing kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers are signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move comes after Robbie Gould suffered a knee contusion during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. "He has some swelling. We'll see how it goes throughout the week," head...
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Panthers? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 3-2 after a 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
49ers rise in Week 6 power rankings after two-game win streak
The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the struggling Carolina Panthers, getting the latter's head coach, Matt Rhule, fired after the 37-14 beating. It was the Bay Area team's first matchup in a two-game East Coast trip. The 49ers didn't return to the West Coast, opting to spend the week practicing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
MRI confirms 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered torn ACL vs. Panthers
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will undergo season-ending surgery after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers feared their starting cornerback suffered an ACL injury but awaited the results from further tests to confirm...
49ers-Panthers: RB Tevin Coleman proves ‘he still has it’ with big performance
Three weeks ago, no one would have expected running back Tevin Coleman to be making game-changing plays with the San Francisco 49ers this season. But that's exactly what he was able to do after getting the opportunity against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Coleman was without a team to start...
No Huddle Podcast: Good Jimmy + Aggressive Kyle & 49ers Defense Is Dominant Despite Crushing Injuries
(Episode 177) - Al, Zain, and Brian open up the show by talking about the positive vibes from the 49er's costly victory over the Panthers in Carolina. They talk about how dominant the win was and how good the offense was. They talk about Jimmy Garoppolo and how this is his second consecutive good game and get into the criticism he receives on the internet. They also talk about the rest of the offense, particularly Jauan Jennings and Jeff Wilson, who, along with Jimmy G, set the tone for the game with their toughness.
49ers’ George Kittle glad Jason Verrett is ‘almost healthy’ following Emmanuel Moseley injury
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle saw a silver lining after learning that his defensive teammate, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, was likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Later, an MRI confirmed that. Moseley suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and will undergo season-ending surgery.
Jimmy Garoppolo discusses shoulder ‘getting better and better,’ unique 49ers offense, pushing through awkward situation
Last week, Jimmy Garoppolo admitted that his surgically repaired shoulder is not 100 percent healthy just yet. While his medical advisors say he is good to go, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback feels he is still trying to get his arm back to where it once was. "Rehab is a...
49ers release RB Marlon Mack, sign DT T.Y. McGill to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where they will spend the week practicing for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 49ers announced the following roster moves. RB Marlon Mack released. DT T.Y. McGill signed to the practice squad. The...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 6 matchup vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices at The Greenbrier in West Virginia this week as the team prepares for its Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
