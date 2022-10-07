(Episode 177) - Al, Zain, and Brian open up the show by talking about the positive vibes from the 49er's costly victory over the Panthers in Carolina. They talk about how dominant the win was and how good the offense was. They talk about Jimmy Garoppolo and how this is his second consecutive good game and get into the criticism he receives on the internet. They also talk about the rest of the offense, particularly Jauan Jennings and Jeff Wilson, who, along with Jimmy G, set the tone for the game with their toughness.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO