ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Click2Houston.com

Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
OREGON STATE
Click2Houston.com

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law requiring more space...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
Click2Houston.com

Kickapoo Tribe is getting a $2.6 million grant from the federal government to connect to the internet

LUBBOCK — The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas has received more than $2.6 million from the federal government to install fiber for broadband. The grant will help bring 354 unserved Native American households and businesses online. The grant is part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program though the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy