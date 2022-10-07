Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
Click2Houston.com
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
WASHINGTON – Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
Click2Houston.com
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law requiring more space...
Click2Houston.com
Texas native Kasey Musgraves alters lyrics of hit song ‘High Horse’ to call out Sen. Ted Cruz: Here’s what people are saying
Austin, Texas – Texas native Kasey Musgraves made a slight alteration to her song “High Horse” while performing at Austin City Limits music festival, or ACL, on Sunday, Oct. 9., with a barb aimed at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas. Musgraves reportedly sang, “Cause everyone knows...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Kickapoo Tribe is getting a $2.6 million grant from the federal government to connect to the internet
LUBBOCK — The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas has received more than $2.6 million from the federal government to install fiber for broadband. The grant will help bring 354 unserved Native American households and businesses online. The grant is part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program though the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Comments / 0