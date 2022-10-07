Seton Hall notebook: KC Ndefo’s leadership; Shaheen Holloway loves Tae Davis; Tyrese Samuel must make ‘a huge jump’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — For a second straight Rutgers football home game, opposing fans were drowning out the home fanbase at the final whistle. Finding the right formula at home is troubling for the Scarlet Knights, who fell 14-13 to Nebraska on Friday night. Rutgers football has lost 21 consecutive Big Ten games at home, an almost unbelievable fact given that the program has been relatively competitive the past three seasons and made a bowl game a season ago. The last two home games – losses to Iowa and then Friday night – were a point of emphasis for head coach Greg Schiano....

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO