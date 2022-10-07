Seton Hall notebook: KC Ndefo’s leadership; Shaheen Holloway loves Tae Davis; Tyrese Samuel must make ‘a huge jump’

Read full article on original website
Greg Schiano, Rutgers HC, announces coordinator change after loss to Nebraska
Midway through the 2022 season, head coach Greg Schiano (3-3; 0-3 in B1G play) is making a difficult decision by making a change at offensive coordinator. Schiano has announced on the team’s Twitter page that he has relieved Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator. Nunzio Campanile will serve as the...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Anthony Perdomo nets five goals, Pleasantville defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Perdomo tallied five goals as Pleasantville defeated Lower Cape May 12-3 in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2-1) jumped out to a 5-1 lead at halftime before adding seven more goals in the second half. Christofer Maldonado also recorded three goals and four assists while Pertil Tchawool had two goals and one assist.
Rutgers announces new interim assistant following staff shakeup after Week 6
Rutgers football is trying to reestablish itself after a rocky 3-3 start and coming off a loss to Nebraska in Week 6. On Monday, Rutgers’ football announced that Joe Susan will take over as the interim TE coach. This change comes after Nunzio Campanile, the former TE coach at Rutgers was elevated to be the interim offensive coordinator.
Camden High School basketball star DJ Wagner inks NIL deal with Nike
Star Camden High School basketball senior DJ Wagner has inked a name, image and likeness deal with Nike. The company announced Wagner, the back-to-back Courier Post and Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year, Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, and three others had signed on Twitter on Monday. Financial...
Devils’ Dawson Mercer mentors young teammates before season opener: ‘Don’t change the way you play’
At just 20 years old, Devils forward Dawson Mercer already feels like a veteran. After an impressive training camp last year, Mercer immediately earned an NHL call up and played in all 82 games in the 2021-22 season. He has high expectations for his sophomore year, but also wants to mentor younger players.
Giants’ Eli Manning sets new goal for Texas 5-star QB commit Arch Manning
Arch Manning was born with a notable last name, and he continues to live up to it. And his uncle, Eli Manning has big hopes for him. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per CBS Sports:. “He’s already broken all of our records at Newman, so he might...
NFL・
No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap
Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
Long Branch postpones football game, will play with no spectators allowed
Long Branch High School's home football game against Neptune High School has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be played with no fans in attendance. A Long Branch school official said because the situation is "fluid, cancellation of the game is still an option.'' The game was originally scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Friday.
Schalick over Clayton - Girls soccer recap
Kerri Jackson broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with her second goal of the game was Schalick edged Clayton 2-1 in Pittsgrove. Emily Miller set up the game-winner and Ella Berger had the other assist for Schalick. Carly Hayman made six saves to help Schalick improve to 8-1-2.
Wayne Hills girls soccer battles back, earns draw with rival Wayne Valley
Virginia commit Sophia Bradley battled through a calf cramp on Tuesday night and willed Wayne Hills back from a two-goal deficit as the Passaic County squad played to a 2-2 draw with rival Wayne Valley.
John DiNoto scores twice as Washington Township defeats Delsea in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
John DiNoto scored two goals, including the double-overtime winner, in Washington Township’s 2-1 win over Delsea in Franklinville. Frank Master got Delsea (6-5-1) on the board first in the second half off an assist from Gavin Riemer before DiNoto tied things up at one. Chris Clune and Pete Louvaris...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Rutgers Prep at Montgomery, 4 (Somerset County Tournament) No. 7 Westfield vs. Cranford, 2 (Union County Tournament - Quarterfinals) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Field Hockey Top 20, Oct. 12: New No. 1 highlights a week of complete change
Over the past seven days, a lot has happened. The No. 1 team in the state went down and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Passaic over Paterson Kennedy - Boys soccer recap
Fernando Perez scored two goals for Passaic in a 4-2 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Passaic. Daniel Cuacuil had a goal and an assist for Passaic (6-6), which led 3-0 at halftime. Oscar Gomez added a goal and Ronny Lima made 11 saves. Paterson Kennedy falls to 7-5 on the...
Gov. Livingston defeats Union - Girls soccer recap
Lauren McCauley scored twice for Gov. Livingston in its 5-3 victory against Union in Union. Gov. Livingston (8-6) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first half before outscoring Union 2-1 in the second. Kyra Polizzi also added a goal and two assists. Kayla Rodrigues and Onyeka Moneme had...
Gloucester defeats Sterling - Field hockey recap
Despite 47 saves from Gracie West, Gloucester came away with a 12-0 win against Sterling behind a hat trick from Addison Wilkie. Gloucester (6-6) took control early as it scored eight goals in the first half. Zearfoss Kaelyn, Valerie Hatterer, and Lauren Parry also scored twice. Gloucester outshot Sterling 47-5.
No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
Greg Schiano talks Friday night disappointment: ‘this is the way it’s going to go when you build a program’
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — For a second straight Rutgers football home game, opposing fans were drowning out the home fanbase at the final whistle. Finding the right formula at home is troubling for the Scarlet Knights, who fell 14-13 to Nebraska on Friday night. Rutgers football has lost 21 consecutive Big Ten games at home, an almost unbelievable fact given that the program has been relatively competitive the past three seasons and made a bowl game a season ago. The last two home games – losses to Iowa and then Friday night – were a point of emphasis for head coach Greg Schiano....
Newark, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
