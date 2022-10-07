Texans vs. Jaguars GAMEDAY Preview: Perfect Opponent For Winless Underdogs?

Can Houston pick up its first win of the season on the road Sunday in Jacksonville?

The Houston Texans are the NFL's only winless team this season. Nobody better to face to break that streak than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though 0-3-1 in 2022 and 8-27-1 over the last three seasons, the Texans seem to only play their best football - winning football - against their AFC South rivals. Houston has won the last eight meetings and is 19 of 23 since 2010.

Last season the Texans won only four games. Half of those came against the Jags.

Both teams will be desperate for a win in Week 5 NFL action Sunday at Jacksonville's Tiaa Bank Field.

As the NFL's only winless team, Houston has a chance to grab its first victory under head coach Lovie Smith while the Jaguars are fresh off a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which they had an early 14-0 lead.

Houston is counting on its familiar punching bag helping it right its ship before it begins sinking.

“I think historically, at least for the most recent years, the Texans have always handled the Jags efficiently,” Texans' quarterback Davis Mills said. “We’ve gotten wins in the recent years and we want to keep it rolling in the same way.”

RECORDS: Houston Texans (0-3-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

ODDS: The Texans are 7-point underdogs to the Jaguars.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: Tiaa Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Receiver Nico Collins showing optimism from the Texans locker room:

"Nobody wants to lose. We're right there. I mean yes, it's a little bit frustration but you can't let that kill the rest of the season. Game over now. Last week's over with. It's on to another week, another opportunity."

