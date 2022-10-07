ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running Back Sleepers and Bargain Buys in Week 5 DFS Contests

By Shawn Childs
Use these running backs in your DraftKings and FanDuel rosters if you are looking to save money and spend your salary cap on wide receivers or quarterbacks.

Based on the early running back trends in 2022, daily fantasy players will mine the back end of the player pool each week. By saving salary, it allows them to roster more explosive wideouts. Touchdowns, big plays, touches, and matchups dictate potential running back opportunities. Many times the difference between a winning score and a mediocre play is that almighty touchdown.

Week 5 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Here’s a look at the best value running back options in Week 5:

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (DraftKings – $5,500/FanDuel – $6,000)

The Patriots will be down to their third-string quarterback this week, giving Bailey Zappe a window to prove that he can handle an NFL starting job. If he struggles, New England should have a more challenging time running the ball. Stevenson saw his opportunity and snaps grow over the past two matchups, leading to 190 combined yards with one touchdown and eight catches on 34 touches. His best game (20.10 fantasy points) came at home in Week 3. The Lions fell to 31st against running backs (118/662/9 – 5.6 yards per rush plus 18 catches for 120 yards) after Rashaad Penny ran wild last week. Stevenson has an upside matchup, but he needs the in-close scoring chances to go his way. I expect his floor to be about 15.00 fantasy points.

Breece Hall, New York Jets (DraftKings – $5,400/FanDuel – $6,600)

Hall has been limited in practice this week, but he should play on Sunday against Miami. The Jets had him on the field for a season-high 66 percent of their plays against the Steelers, leading to the most touches (19) in his short career. He finished with 78 combined yards with a score and two catches. After four games, Hall is the 17th-ranked running back by fantasy points (55.10). Miami played well vs. backs in three of their four contest, but Buffalo did try to dink and dunk against the Dolphins in Week 3 with their running backs (16/143/1 on 20 targets). Overall, the Dolphins allow 3.2 yards per carry to running backs (76/243/1). Hall is trending with the talent to catch passes and score.

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings – $5,200/FanDuel – $5,600)

Four games into the season, I sit in the dunce corner for my outlook on Etienne. It’s painful to see your opinion get beat by the playing time decision by the head coach. Last week we saw multiple low-ranking backs push up the standing after one good game. Etienne brings explosiveness to the Jaguars, but he needs to strut his stuff in space. Despite an empty showing (8/32) against the Eagles, Jacksonville had him on the field for 51 percent of their plays (most at running back). Etienne sits 41st in running back scoring (30.50 fantasy points) while averaging 10.5 touches. Houston has the worst defense in the league against running backs (118/631/5 and 23 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown). I’m a glutton for punishment, so It’s Etienne or bust in 2022.

