Read full article on original website
zbr1
4d ago
Portland is a lawless city that is managed by terrible politicians.
Reply(3)
8
Related
Portlander warns against parking at PDX after car theft attempt
Portlanders have a warning for those leaving their cars parked at the Portland International Airport after they returned from a trip to learn someone tried to steal their car.
Military couple burglarized in Oregon while relocating: 'Give us back our sentimental items'
A military couple is devastated after all of their belongings were stolen while staying in a Gresham, Oregon hotel. The pair was in the process of moving from Washington to New Mexico.
Tri-City Herald
Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say
A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies
PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
Milwaukie police respond after child on bike crashes into car
Early Monday morning around 9 a.m. the Milwaukie Police Department investigated a crash near Southeast 35th Avenue involving a vehicle colliding with a bicycle.
Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland
A letter writer recently expressed dismay over difficulty in traveling to downtown Portland by car, (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19) Despite this writer being a reasonable voice for many who expect such travel to be timely, convenient and safe, a subsequent writer suggested she just catch a bus or suffer the worry that comes with parking a car downtown. (“Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing,” Sept. 28)
Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday
Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
Woman found dead in downtown Portland park, street closed
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lownsdale Park in downtown Portland Sunday morning.
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car crashes into Amboy Market, right next to local fire station
A car crashed into a store in Amboy Washington early Sunday morning, waking up the fire crews right next door.
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
NW Portland's Trap Kitchen needs help finding burglars who targeted restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — A restaurant in Old Town needs help to find the criminals who reportedly broke their windows and burglarized their shop. Trap Kitchen shared surveillance footage from Friday morning that shows three people who broke a window with a blow torch and stole money from the register.
Man cited after allegedly firing shots inside NE Portland home
Officials say a 39-year-old man having a mental health crisis was cited after several birdshots were fired in Northeast Portland Thursday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspicious death investigation opens after body found in NE Portland
Detectives are seeking any leads as they investigate a suspicious death that happened in Northeast Portland.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday. The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.
Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified
Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
Fox News
835K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 11