ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 11

zbr1
4d ago

Portland is a lawless city that is managed by terrible politicians.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Tri-City Herald

Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say

A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
CAMAS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland

A letter writer recently expressed dismay over difficulty in traveling to downtown Portland by car, (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19) Despite this writer being a reasonable voice for many who expect such travel to be timely, convenient and safe, a subsequent writer suggested she just catch a bus or suffer the worry that comes with parking a car downtown. (“Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing,” Sept. 28)
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday

Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Chuck Hagel
Person
Carley Shimkus
cascadebusnews.com

Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend

Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Homelessness#Mob#Violent Crime#Bison Coffeehouse#Fox Friends First#Coronavirus#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday. The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.
CAMAS, WA
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Fox News

835K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy