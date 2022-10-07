Read full article on original website
Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
Local prosecutor blasts Ballad Health’s alleged treatment of rape victim
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The District Attorney for the first District in the state of Tennessee, Steve Finney, sent a letter to Ballad Health, demanding answers about the treatment of an alleged rape victim at one of their hospitals. According to the letter, Finney states, on September 27,...
Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
Greene County Sheriff Department is searching for a man after woman found shot in the leg
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, the Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a women was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to authorities, a call came in to the Greene County Central Dispatch, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, from a women stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived to the residence at the 200 block of Old Baileyton Road they found Madison Metcalf, 23, with a gunshot wound to her leg. Metcalf was transported by helicopter to a nearby medical facility. The suspect, John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop, 24, of Old Baileyton Road, fled on foot prior to arrival of first responders.
Johnson City man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend while she was holding 2-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her 2-month-old baby was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police. Jordan Pierce was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls, and two counts of violation of an order...
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Man crashes pickup into Erwin Little Caesars, employee taken to hospital, police say
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man crashed a pickup truck into the Erwin Little Caesars and an employee was taken to a local hospital Tuesday, according to the Erwin Police Department. Police responded to the restaurant on N. Main Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. According to Erwin Police Chief...
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Carter County student helps keep young lungs healthy
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — "Hit home runs - not vapes." - A campaign 13-year-old Bo Armstrong has been working on for more than a year with his peers at the Carter County Youth Coalition. Bo's dedication to his community and the influence he has on his younger peers is...
Petworks Animal Shelter in Kingsport needs help finding homes for some furry friends
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Petworks Animal Shelter in Kingsport could use your help. They are currently at full capacity and need to get more than 350 cats and dogs adopted soon. News Five’s Rebecca Pepin visited the shelter today as part of “adopt a shelter dog month,” to...
Bristol, Virginia council approves contract to transport trash to landfill in Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia trash customers could soon see higher bills now that the garbage is being taken elsewhere. A contract has been approved, but there's still work to find out how much more it could cost. Now that the Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting...
Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup in Elizabethton Monday night, according to police. Officers with the Elizabethton Police Department responded to the 300 block of Broad Street and saw a man laying in the roadway with serious injuries. Carter County EMS responded to the scene and took him to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bristol Virginia Transit adds Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock stop
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Transit has added a new stop. Buses will now be going to and from the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Bristol Virginia Transit said the addition of this stop makes it easier to get to the casino from downtown, and vice versa.
ETSU hosting scarf and hat campaign for cancer patients
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and East Tennessee State University is giving you a chance to help those who have been affected by this terrible disease. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities.
Delivery services to impact local economy
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two delivery giants have combined on Bonham Road in Bristol, Virginia and FedEx is expected to move in next year. The Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Anthony Farnum says the trio of delivery services will boost the local economy by providing job opportunities and faster service.
Local company to recruit high school students for its work-based learning program
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Eastman Chemical is giving students a chance to earn some extra money while learning a valuable trade. Eastman is currently recruiting high school juniors and seniors for its second year of the program. Selected students will be paid $15 an hour while gaining hands-on experience...
The Good Stuff: Hanging up the whistle
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Roger Stevens has an easy answer when asked why he's been officiating for so long. "I do it because I just love the game," says Stevens. The long time Bristol, Virginia resident has been on the sidelines in his stripes for 50 seasons. Stevens says,...
ETSU tied for first after day two of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
The ETSU men's golf team had an up and down day two at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, but end the day on an up. The Bucs remain a top the leaderboard at their home tournament, though they now have company. A surging Missouri team shot 13 under par on day two to join the Bucs at the top of the leaderboard.
Abingdon golf team wins third straight state title
The Abingdon golf team did it again. The Falcons won their third consecutive state championship on Tuesday. The Falcons won the Class 3 state title by 12 strokes at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Grace Addison led the Falcons with a 1 under par (71). Addison finished second...
ETSU ready to take on a tough Mercer team
It's been a tough start to the season for the ETSU football team. Fresh off the teams first Southern Conference win, the Bucs now turns their attention to a road match-up against first place Mercer. The Bears are the top team in the league in scoring offense and defense and...
