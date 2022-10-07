ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Greene County Sheriff Department is searching for a man after woman found shot in the leg

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, the Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a women was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to authorities, a call came in to the Greene County Central Dispatch, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, from a women stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived to the residence at the 200 block of Old Baileyton Road they found Madison Metcalf, 23, with a gunshot wound to her leg. Metcalf was transported by helicopter to a nearby medical facility. The suspect, John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop, 24, of Old Baileyton Road, fled on foot prior to arrival of first responders.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Yancey County, NC
Burnsville, NC
Yancey County, NC
Burnsville, NC
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup in Elizabethton Monday night, according to police. Officers with the Elizabethton Police Department responded to the 300 block of Broad Street and saw a man laying in the roadway with serious injuries. Carter County EMS responded to the scene and took him to the Johnson City Medical Center.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
ETSU hosting scarf and hat campaign for cancer patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and East Tennessee State University is giving you a chance to help those who have been affected by this terrible disease. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Delivery services to impact local economy

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two delivery giants have combined on Bonham Road in Bristol, Virginia and FedEx is expected to move in next year. The Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Anthony Farnum says the trio of delivery services will boost the local economy by providing job opportunities and faster service.
BRISTOL, VA
The Good Stuff: Hanging up the whistle

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Roger Stevens has an easy answer when asked why he's been officiating for so long. "I do it because I just love the game," says Stevens. The long time Bristol, Virginia resident has been on the sidelines in his stripes for 50 seasons. Stevens says,...
BRISTOL, VA
Abingdon golf team wins third straight state title

The Abingdon golf team did it again. The Falcons won their third consecutive state championship on Tuesday. The Falcons won the Class 3 state title by 12 strokes at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Grace Addison led the Falcons with a 1 under par (71). Addison finished second...
ABINGDON, VA
ETSU ready to take on a tough Mercer team

It's been a tough start to the season for the ETSU football team. Fresh off the teams first Southern Conference win, the Bucs now turns their attention to a road match-up against first place Mercer. The Bears are the top team in the league in scoring offense and defense and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

