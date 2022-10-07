Governor Glenn Youngkin has been incredibly busy these past few months campaigning for a number of Republican candidates in different races around the U.S. In his own words, “it’s just very easy for me to really very candidly say we’re not thinking about 2024, we’re focused on 2022.” With 2022 in mind, Youngkin has continued his dangerous rhetoric from his own campaign when it comes to the candidates he is stumping for. Be it fueling more conspiracies surrounding K-12 education to supporting openly racist or homophobic candidates, the governor seems to have no shame. Youngkin’s campaign choices show a lack of character, leading me to question his commitment to dealing with issues actually facing Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO