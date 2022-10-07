Read full article on original website
latricia
4d ago
How intellectually dishonest is this article? Very much so. It is NOT “transphobic” to have the parents of minor children directly involved in their child’s education. The State is NOT the parent. And, why would ANY adult think that secret sex talks between teachers and minors is somehow appropriate? Hint: it’s NOT. There are NO rights of trans kids being eliminated.
2
SonOfLibertyVA
3d ago
Sure, we all have rights. I have the right to not be forced to blindly go along with something I know is not right.
3
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
UV Cavalier Daily
LANFORD: Youngkin needs to stop campaigning for hateful extremists
Governor Glenn Youngkin has been incredibly busy these past few months campaigning for a number of Republican candidates in different races around the U.S. In his own words, “it’s just very easy for me to really very candidly say we’re not thinking about 2024, we’re focused on 2022.” With 2022 in mind, Youngkin has continued his dangerous rhetoric from his own campaign when it comes to the candidates he is stumping for. Be it fueling more conspiracies surrounding K-12 education to supporting openly racist or homophobic candidates, the governor seems to have no shame. Youngkin’s campaign choices show a lack of character, leading me to question his commitment to dealing with issues actually facing Virginia.
Forum aims to 'empower' Virginia parents
The “Parents Matter Forum” in Richmond Sunday aimed to educate and empower parents about their rights when it comes to the Virginia Department of Education's policies.
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register
WASHINGTON - The midterms are coming up, and Virginians can cast their ballots for a combination of candidates for U.S. Congress, as well as local races for county, city and town-level candidates. Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register...
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Open participation survey for older Virginians
RICHMOND, Va) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, please visit https://polco.us/va2022.
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.
senadoelapr.org
Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws
NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
wvtf.org
Riggleman endorses Spanberger, continuing a long line of cross-party endorsements in Virginia
As the race for Congress heats up, one prominent Republican is throwing his support behind a Democrat. "This is not a typical political ad. I'm a Republican congressman saying nice things about a Democrat..." That's former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman in a new ad endorsing incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Riggleman...
Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Fairfax joins legal team for family of Donovon Lynch
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is now a lead attorney representing the family of Donovon Lynch, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer last year at the Oceanfront.
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
historicjamestowne.org
“Maids to Virginia”
It’s 1621 as you meet two of the young maids recently arrived at Jamestown to fulfill the Virginia Company’s desire to stabilize the colony through marriage to the eligible young men of Virginia. Listen as they tell of their hopes, fears and reactions to their new home in the wilderness.
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
13newsnow.com
A close look at Virginia's 3rd District race coming up
Democrat Bobby Scott was first elected to Congress in 1992, and has been reelected 14 times. Republican challenger Terry Namkung says he's new and energized.
