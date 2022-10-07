ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

A caller said six students were shot at MS Coast schools. It was all a hoax.

By Margaret Baker
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOiw5_0iQ7D2OX00

SWAT teams and other local, state, and federal officers spent Friday morning searching schools in Hancock County and Biloxi after receiving 911 calls about an active shooter that had already injured six students, but it all turned out to be a hoax, authorities said.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the special response teams and other officers arrived at Hancock County High School around 9:30 a.m. after receiving the fraudulent 911 call.

“The SRTs (special response teams) are there now going through all the buildings, “ Adam said shortly after receiving the report. “The schools are all empty today. I’m sure the caller did not realize the schools were closed today here on the Coast.”

In Biloxi, the special response teams first descended on Biloxi Jr. High School after receiving the threat there around the same time as Hancock County did Friday.

After local, state and federal officers did a room-by-room search of those schools, authorities in Biloxi expanded the search to other schools that included Biloxi Upper Elementary, North Bay Elementary and Biloxi High School.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller first confirmed that SWAT team members, also known as SRT’s, did a search of Biloxi Jr. High first, where the caller said six students were down.

Authorities expanded the search at other schools as a precaution but found no threat in any of the buildings.

Students are out of school in Biloxi as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xF9gg_0iQ7D2OX00
Biloxi firefighters block an entrance to Biloxi Jr. High and Biloxi High School on Friday. Jesse Lieberman

“We responded and are trying to sort through things now,” Miller said.

The searches ended in Hancock County later Friday without incident.

By 10 a.m. Friday, Biloxi Fire Deputy Chief Jason Davis said Biloxi schools had been cleared of any threat and teachers were returning to the schools.

“Fortunately, the children are out of school for the fall, but there were teachers on scene who had to be evacuated and taken to a rehab area,” Davis said.

After the searches ended in Biloxi, the Biloxi school district issued a statement confirming the schools had been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdowns took place at all Biloxi schools and a few students were on campus at the time, though school was not in session.

“Today was a professional development day for staff; school was not in session for students,” Biloxi schools communication specialist, Jennifer Pyron said. “We do not believe this was a credible threat, and no one was in any danger, but we would like to thank our staff and the Biloxi PD for their quick and efficient response. “

The Hancock County School District also released a statement around 11 a.m. to report that authorities had searched the High School and all of the buildings on the campus.

“We would like to thank the Hancock Sheriff’s Department for their swift response,” the statement said. “The Sheriff’s Department reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus. Students and staff are currently on fall break.”

Authorities are also trying to identify the person who called in to report the threat in case the incident is a hoax. To report information, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-396-0641, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6900, or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kE4O_0iQ7D2OX00
Biloxi school teachers gather in the shade while Biloxi police special response teams search Biloxi Jr. High and nearby schools for any threat. Students were out of school Friday. Jesse Lieberman

Comments / 3

Related
Alabama Now

Black teen dies at Alabama hospital after Mississippi cop shot him in head

A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
Hancock County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
WLOX

Parents of teens involved in Gulfport officer involved shooting speak out

President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week 60 years ago to highlight how important a healthy school lunch is to a child’s life. Today was gorgeous! The sky will remain clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by early Tuesday morning. While Tuesday looks dry, we have a decent chance for showers and storms by Wednesday. The humidity will increase quite a bit, too.
GULFPORT, MS
daystech.org

Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death

Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi

A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Active Shooter#Swat#Hancock County Sheriff#Biloxi High School
Bossip

Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed

Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after an accident involving a bike and a truck Monday night. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the bicyclist was 44-year-old Dickey Ray Payne of Vancleave. Sheriff Mike Ezell says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Payne was riding a bike...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
BILOXI, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
5K+
Followers
167
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy