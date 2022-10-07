Crews battle Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning.

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller one firefighter sustained a minor burn on his hand, and no other injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.