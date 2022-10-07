Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
ourquadcities.com
QC readings to return to Rozz-Tox in Rock Island
SPECTRA, the Quad Cities reading series, returns to Rozz-Tox on Thursday, Oct. 20 to celebrate the release of Skylar Alexander’s debut poetry collection “Searching for Petco,” released earlier this year by Forklift Books. Alexander – a native of Princeton, Iowa and 2022 master’s graduate of New York...
ourquadcities.com
Hurra! Celebrate German heritage at German Fest
You can celebrate German culture and enjoy great music, food and beer right here in the QCA, even if you don’t own lederhosen! Director of Events for the Downtown Davenport Partnership Jason Gilliland polkaed his way to Local 4 to tell us all about all things German Fest. For...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island grad honored by L’Oreal Paris
Rock Island native Jasmine Babers has been honored with a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth award. One of 10 winners (and the only from the Midwest), Women of Worth honors extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities, according to the program website. This signature philanthropic program embodies the L’Oréal Paris belief that “Every Woman Is Worth It” by elevating women who find beauty in giving back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
ourquadcities.com
Pet of the Week | Trixie and Roxie
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Trixie and Roxie are a 5-month-old dynamic duo and are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
ourquadcities.com
High school sets hunger drive events
The Bettendorf High School Student Council has begun the 36th Annual Student Hunger Drive. This is a six-week local competition between area high schools to raise as much monetary and. non-perishable donations as possible. Donations go directly back into our community and serve Quad City students and families. To raise...
wvik.org
Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00
Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
RELATED PEOPLE
ourquadcities.com
Gandhi’s grandson will give free talk at Centennial
Augustana College will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, with a free lecture on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. The Augustana Global Lecture Series, coinciding with International Education Week on Nov. 14-17, celebrates...
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
ourquadcities.com
Golden Rule to visit QC in river journey to create awareness of nuclear threat
The Golden Rule, a 30-foot wooden-hull boat, will dock at the Oneida Landing on Friday evening as part of a campaign by Veterans for Peace, an organization in opposition of nuclear weapons. People can come to see the boat. A mayoral proclamation and brief ceremony will be held at 10:30...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa author has ax to find in Bettendorf talk
Ed Epperly has been obsessed with a mass murder in a tiny Iowa town for over 65 years. The unassuming 87-year-old retired college professor will bring his fiendish tales of the 1912 Villisca, Iowa axe murders to the Bettendorf Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14. The 1:30 p.m. free talk is part of the library’s October Community Connections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
KWQC
Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said. The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release. Crews first on scene said...
wrmj.com
Mercer County History Lesson: Ice Harvest
Harvesting ice was big business in Mercer County Pre-World War I. The subject will be featured in the open fall meeting of the Mercer County Historical Society. Local historian Lois Retherford has plenty of research on the topic says historical society president Ron Dillivou. The fall open meeting of the...
ourquadcities.com
District continues community-based planning with survey
The Davenport Community School District continues its community-based facilities planning process by reaching out to all district residents to gather input regarding the district’s facility needs with a community-wide survey. The survey, according to a news release, is a critical step in the district’s development of a long-range facility...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Iowa legislative candidates invited to interfaith forum
Candidates in contested Scott County races for Iowa legislative seats have been invited to participate in an interfaith forum. The candidate forum, hosted by Beit Shalom Chai Impact, is intended for candidates to respond to questions from voters representing minority faith communities. Candidates will have the opportunity to address questions and potential concerns, including rising anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and to share their respective viewpoints regarding legislating theological issues.
Comments / 0