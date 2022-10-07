Read full article on original website
Sioux City mayor calls on tri-state governors to intervene in Tyson move
(Radio Iowa) – Tyson CEO Donnie King was in Dakota Dunes this afternoon to address employees at that facility after the company announced they are closing the Dunes corporate headquarters in the next few months. Workers must decide if they will move to Springdale, Arkansas to work at the...
Iowa GOP chair blasts potential GOP presidential candidate Liz Cheney
(Radio Iowa) -Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
Poet Biorefining gets private hearing over tax credit issue
(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines Register reports a hearing over state tax credits granted to an ethanol company will not be open to the public. South Dakota-based Poet Biorefining operates a dozen plants in Iowa. In March of 2021, the Iowa Department of Revenue notified Poet it did not qualify for the state’s research activities tax credit and must repay the State of Iowa for any credits it has received. According to The Des Moines Register, Poet’s attorneys are arguing the financial documents they will present at the hearing are confidential and state officials are operating under the assumption it’s up to Poet to determine whether the public should see or hear about those materials.
Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreational Trails Program
DES MOINES, Iowa – Oct. 11, 2022 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $2,748,949 for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.
Job requirement changes in state auditor’s office, openings now for those with associate’s degrees
(Radio Iowa) – Graduates with an associate’s degree from an accounting program at one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges are now eligible to apply for some of the jobs in the state auditor’s office. State Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa has a shortage of people with four-year accounting degrees. “There are a ton of people out there who have a lot of intelligence and a lot of common sense who choose to get a two year degree instead of a four year degree. We shouldn’t discriminate against them,” Sand says. “We should welcome them into the office just like we would anywhere else.”
Axne and Nunn air differences over wind farms, carbon pipelines
(Radio Iowa) – Both candidates in Iowa’s new third congressional district say they support boosting U.S. energy production, but aired their differences over wind turbines and carbon pipelines. Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says it’s time to look at other ways to reduce carbon emissions. She says the pipelines would make an insignificant dent in carbon output. “These private investors, they seem to be getting all of the money and our farmers and other landowners are going to be at the short end of the stick,” Axne says. “I don’t think this is a good use of eminent domain because it doesn’t do enough for the public.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant is the Republican running against Axne. He says carbon sequestration is a great way to help farmers and Iowa’s ethanol industry, but he did criticize the three companies that have unveiled carbon pipeline routes through Iowa.
HHS Announces Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Distributions for Iowa Children
(DES MOINES, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance programs today for families with eligible children. The federal Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits for...
New look, improved user experience coming to EducateIowa.gov
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Education reports they are in the process of updating and modernizing their website, EducateIowa.gov, to improve the digital experience and better serve the more than 2 million individuals who visit the website annually. The new website, which will launch on Wednesday,...
Don’t rake those leaves, mulch ’em instead
(Radio Iowa) – Some Iowa trees that were stressed by the drought are already starting to drop their leaves, but soon, homeowners across the state will be delving into the chore of leaf raking. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University and a turfgrass extension specialist, says there may be a better alternative to raking that doesn’t require you to buy those leaf recycling bags some Iowa cities require. “The only thing is, as the leaves start to fall, you might want to consider mulching those leaves if they get really deep in the yard because they can smother out the grass,” Thoms says. “So, just run your mower over those to mulch those up and that’ll help.”
