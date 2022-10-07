ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Hudson Reporter

New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board

On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage

West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents

BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
BRICK, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales

TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Proposed firearms ban in Bayonne public buildings back on the table

Bayonne’s proposed gun ban in public buildings, and other areas controlled by the city, is back on the table. An ordinance establishing the ban was initially set to be introduced in August. However, it was pulled from the agenda by the City Council at the August 17 meeting over questions of which law enforcement would still be able to carry firearms under the prohibition.
BAYONNE, NJ
rew-online.com

Redwood Realty Sells N.J. Apartment Complex for $13,250,000

Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Fair extended a week

Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mobile MVC coming to Secaucus on October 21

Instead of having to wait in line at the Motor Vehicle Commission, the town of Secaucus is bringing the MVC to residents. On Friday, October 21, the mobile MVC will be at the Secaucus Recreation Center Parking Lot at 1200 Koelle Boulevard. The MVC will be on site to assist residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NY1

Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans

Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
BRONX, NY
wrnjradio.com

2 trapped in vehicle after striking tree on I-78 in Somerset County

WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two people were trapped in a vehicle after striking a tree on Interstate 78 in Somerset County Tuesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 9:56 a.m. on I-78 westbound at milepost 38 in Warren...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson

Join members of the Hoboken community at The Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. when “Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson.”. The last 12 years of the gay activist’s life were spent in Hoboken living with Randy Wicker in Marine View Plaza. The afternoon will feature performances and memories by legendary gay rights activist Randy Wicker; international performer and recording artist Linda La; performance poet and photographer Bobby Miller; performance artist and writer Penny Arcade; writer, editor and performer Sanina L. Clark; and friend John Herliker, each expressing their own very personal experience of what Johnson’s life and legacy means to them.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

