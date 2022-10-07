Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hudson Reporter
New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board
On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage
West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents
BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales
TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
Proposed firearms ban in Bayonne public buildings back on the table
Bayonne’s proposed gun ban in public buildings, and other areas controlled by the city, is back on the table. An ordinance establishing the ban was initially set to be introduced in August. However, it was pulled from the agenda by the City Council at the August 17 meeting over questions of which law enforcement would still be able to carry firearms under the prohibition.
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
RELATED PEOPLE
rew-online.com
Redwood Realty Sells N.J. Apartment Complex for $13,250,000
Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mobile MVC coming to Secaucus on October 21
Instead of having to wait in line at the Motor Vehicle Commission, the town of Secaucus is bringing the MVC to residents. On Friday, October 21, the mobile MVC will be at the Secaucus Recreation Center Parking Lot at 1200 Koelle Boulevard. The MVC will be on site to assist residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
bkreader.com
Report: In Some Brooklyn Neighborhoods, Homebuyers Are Paying up to $35,000 More to be One Block Closer to Amenities.
Homebuyers in Brooklyn are paying hefty price tags to be closer to hotspots, according to new data from Parcl Labs. Parcl Labs, which specializes in providing hyper-local insights for homebuyers, recently conducted a study on Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg – the heart of one of Brooklyn’s most amenity-rich neighborhoods.
NY1
Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans
Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
wrnjradio.com
2 trapped in vehicle after striking tree on I-78 in Somerset County
WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two people were trapped in a vehicle after striking a tree on Interstate 78 in Somerset County Tuesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 9:56 a.m. on I-78 westbound at milepost 38 in Warren...
Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson
Join members of the Hoboken community at The Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. when “Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson.”. The last 12 years of the gay activist’s life were spent in Hoboken living with Randy Wicker in Marine View Plaza. The afternoon will feature performances and memories by legendary gay rights activist Randy Wicker; international performer and recording artist Linda La; performance poet and photographer Bobby Miller; performance artist and writer Penny Arcade; writer, editor and performer Sanina L. Clark; and friend John Herliker, each expressing their own very personal experience of what Johnson’s life and legacy means to them.
Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan
Rate hikes of more than 20% approved last month for county and local workers are pushing local officials to consider other insurers. The post Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 1