Read full article on original website
Related
Leak found in pipeline supplying Russian oil to Germany
The Druzhba oil pipeline linking Russia and Germany has been partly shut after a leak was discovered in Poland, the Polish operator Pern said on Wednesday. “The cause of the incident is not known for the moment. Pumping in the affected line was immediately stopped. Line 2 of the pipeline is functioning normally,” the operator said.
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’
Ukraine dismissed claims from Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”. Meanwhile, Richard Shirreff, Nato’s...
EU executive recommends Bosnia become candidate member
Bosnia-Herzegovina has moved a small step closer to the European Union
RELATED PEOPLE
Republicans move to strike Dem proposal to include women in the military draft
Republicans are pushing back on a Democratic provision in the fiscal year 2023 defense authorization bill that would extend the military draft to women.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel to reveal ‘surprising’ new material as Biden insists he can beat Trump again
The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol is set to hold another hearing tomorrow, a session that member Zoe Lofgren says wil include “pretty surprising” new material gleaned from a flood of testimony and evidence. “We’re going to be going through, really some...
Comments / 0