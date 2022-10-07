Read full article on original website
Related
Student loan forgiveness application: White House offers preview
The White House is offering a preview of the planned application for student loan forgiveness, but the actual application is not live yet. The application website will open later this month, according President Joe Biden’s administration. When it does, borrowers seeking student loan cancellation will find a short, simple form that will be available in English and Spanish.
Should South Carolinians be more politically engaged?
A new study from the research firm Wallethub says, South Carolina is the 6th least politically engaged state in America. Several metrics were used to determine the rankings.
