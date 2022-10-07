ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Student loan forgiveness application: White House offers preview

The White House is offering a preview of the planned application for student loan forgiveness, but the actual application is not live yet. The application website will open later this month, according President Joe Biden’s administration. When it does, borrowers seeking student loan cancellation will find a short, simple form that will be available in English and Spanish.
