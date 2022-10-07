The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol is set to hold another hearing tomorrow, a session that member Zoe Lofgren says wil include “pretty surprising” new material gleaned from a flood of testimony and evidence.“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found,” she told CNN yesterday, “but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer.”On another front, Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he believes he “can beat Donald Trump again”. Both men are widely expected to run again in 2024, but neither has...

POTUS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO