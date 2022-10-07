Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
Ex-Cop Michael Fanone Reveals What He Yelled As Capitol Rioters Beat Him
The former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer suffered a heart attack after he was repeatedly assaulted that day.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Gay rights are on the midterm ballot after Clarence Thomas opinion, says new GLADD ad
GLADD is out with a new ad first shared with The Hill that highlights how LGBTQ rights are on the ballot this year in the midterm elections for the House and Senate. “We all have to turn out to vote. It’s important for all families,” Kent and Diego, a gay married couple with two children, say in the new ad produced by GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel to reveal ‘surprising’ new material as Biden insists he can beat Trump again
The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol is set to hold another hearing tomorrow, a session that member Zoe Lofgren says wil include “pretty surprising” new material gleaned from a flood of testimony and evidence.“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found,” she told CNN yesterday, “but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer.”On another front, Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he believes he “can beat Donald Trump again”. Both men are widely expected to run again in 2024, but neither has...
Comments / 0