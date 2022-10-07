GLADD is out with a new ad first shared with The Hill that highlights how LGBTQ rights are on the ballot this year in the midterm elections for the House and Senate. “We all have to turn out to vote. It’s important for all families,” Kent and Diego, a gay married couple with two children, say in the new ad produced by GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy group.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO