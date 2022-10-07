Read full article on original website
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Gay rights are on the midterm ballot after Clarence Thomas opinion, says new GLADD ad
GLADD is out with a new ad first shared with The Hill that highlights how LGBTQ rights are on the ballot this year in the midterm elections for the House and Senate. “We all have to turn out to vote. It’s important for all families,” Kent and Diego, a gay married couple with two children, say in the new ad produced by GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy group.
Eric Schmitt tweets, deletes support of Kanye West after rapper's antisemitic comments
Eric Schmitt, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Missouri, posted and then deleted a tweet Tuesday evening in support of Kanye West days after the rapper was suspended from social media platforms for sharing antisemitic statements on his accounts. "America needs a @kanyewest @KidRock tour," Schmitt, who currently serves as Missouri's attorney general, tweeted just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. "Let's go!" The post was later deleted. ...
